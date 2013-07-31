Is ‘Roar’ Katy Perry’s first single from ‘Prism?’

#Katy Perry
07.31.13 5 years ago

Is Katy Perry”s first single from “Prism” named “Roar?”  That seems to the speculative guess when all the clues are tallied.  Or at least Idolator thinks so.

Perry”s “Prism” comes out Oct. 22, according to a big, old gold-plated truck that made the rounds in Los Angeles on Monday, but news about the project has been guarded like Fort Knox.

There have been a few discreet hints: Dr. Luke coyly tweeted “and the new song stars with an “R”…” last week and when pressed if he was referring to the new Perry song, even more coyly answered “maybe ; -).”

Longtime Perry cohort/buddy/songwriter Bonnie McKee confirmed to Idolator that she wrote the first single (along with, allegedly, Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Perry). “Prism” will be Perry”s first album since 2010″s “Teenage Dream.”

And no, Perry”s beau will not be on the new album. Though she hinted at that possibility when asked by “Extra” during the “The Smurfs 2” premiere, by talking about their “collaborating,” when asked point blank if Mayer is on the record by E!, Perry replied, “He is not, actually.”

It”s been a big week for Perry: in addition to announcing her new album”s title and release date and “The Smurfs 2” opening this Friday, word came that Perry  has surpassed Lady Gaga as the most-followed person on Twitter, second only to Justin Bieber.

 

