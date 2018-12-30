Kevin Smith Shared A Video Of The Last Time He Saw Stan Lee In Person

Getty Image

Friday would have been Stan Lee’s 96th birthday. The comics god passed last November, leaving behind legions of grieving fans. Among those was Kevin Smith, who was, on top of being a lifelong Marvel devotee, one of the first filmmakers to give the co-creator of Spider-Man, Hulk, and Black Panther a movie cameo, in his 1995 picture Mallrats.

There was no chance that Smith would let Lee’s birthday pass by without honoring it. And so he has. Smith posted his tribute on Instagram, in the form of a video of the last time he saw him in person: on Lee’s 94th birthday in 2017, on December 28, to be exact. The video was short and simple: just Lee walking into a surprise birthday soiree.