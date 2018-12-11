Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How many times have you seen Avengers: Infinity War? Once? Twice? Maybe three times: The night it came out, a few weeks later, and again on DVD? That’s impressive, but it’s not nearly as many times as Kevin Smith. The newly-skinny Clerks director confessed that he’s watched Infinity War a whopping 48 times. “It’s so insanely satisfying,” Smith told IMDb, “rewatchable like you wouldn’t believe… It’s not a waste of time.” No wonder he and Ben Affleck aren’t on speaking terms — he’s been too busy crying over “I don’t feel so good.”

(Crying is sort of his thing.)

Speaking of which, Smith filmed his reaction to the recently-released Avengers: Endgame trailer, and things got emotional. “I woke up at 6 a.m. this morning like Christmas,” he said. “The Avengers trailer was dropping and I knew it. I could feel it in my bones. I left a plate of cookies out for the Russo Brothers and, oh, did they deliver. They brought it, man… I love this sh*t. It makes me feel young.”

Smith, who confessed that he’s more excited for Endgame than his own movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, kept it together until the final (and possibly very important) final scene of the trailer, when Ant-Man shows up. “I get so f*cking stupid emotional for this sh*t,” he said through tears. “Little Ant-Man is gonna save the day!” He then watched it again. “I’m staying alive for this,” Smith joked, the way only someone who’s had a brush with death can, before adding, “I feel like I’ve just come 1,000 times.” Scarecrow Thanos is… flattered?

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26, 2019.