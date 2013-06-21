Comedian Round Up: Kim and Kanye have officially named their daughter North West

Sorry about the false alarm: it looks like Kim and Kanye did not actually name their daughter Kaidence, so you can rest easy. But also, you can freak out over the fact that they did name her North — which makes this little darling’s full name North West. And that, please correct me if I’m wrong, is actually a direction?

Once again, comedians on Twitter had a field day with the baby name news. Here’s a round-up of the best North West-themed tweets.

North West will one day go to SXSW and that’ll be the day irony died. – albertina rizzo (@albz) June 21, 2013

“OHHHHHHHHH…North West. Like on a GPS.” – Kim Kardashian, just now – Steve Amiri (@SteveAmiri) June 21, 2013

Look, technically my son Compass will have to point just to the right of Kanye’s kid. But lay off his ass. He’s not even been conceived yet. – Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) June 21, 2013

The name North West is more poignant when you realize she was named after Uncle Nordberg. – Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) June 21, 2013

I will feel cheated if Kanye and Kim’s kid’s first album is not called North, by North West. – Scott Chernoff (@ScottChernoff) June 21, 2013

“Go” would have been a better first name for North West. – L.B. Johnson (@ladybirdj) June 21, 2013

“The North West Always Reigns” will be an album in 12 years. – Julian McCullough (@julezmac) June 21, 2013

“Oooh look, north west is trending. Awesome.” – someone in Portland who doesn’t follow pop culture news – Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 21, 2013

My iPhone changed North West to Northwest. HAHA can you imagine? Northwest would be a terrible name. – Robin McCauley (@RobinMcCauley) June 21, 2013

But North West is a boy’s name. – Betty F*ckin’ White (@BettyFckinWhite) June 21, 2013

North West is my favorite direction (and least favorite baby name). – Jaydi Samuels (@JessCallMeJaydi) June 21, 2013

North West?? What ever happened to traditional baby names like Blue Ivy? – david nuzzy nussbaum (@theNuzzy) June 21, 2013

