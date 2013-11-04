Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg reunite for action-stoner comedy ‘American Ultra’

Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg are reuniting.

The “Adventureland” co-stars are on board for a new action-comedy entitled “American Ultra,” about a lazy stoner named Mike (Eisenberg) and his girlfriend Phoebe (Stewart) whose sleepy lives are turned upside down when his past comes back to haunt him in the form of a shady government operation designed to wipe him out. Written by Max Landis (“Chronicle”) and to be directed by Nima Nourizadeh (“Project X”), the film – which is set to begin shooting next April – will be peddled at the forthcoming American Film Market.

Stewart’s upcoming slate includes the indie Guantanamo drama “Camp X-Ray,” Oliver Assayas’s “Sils Maria” co-starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Juliette Binoche, “The Big Shoe” with Elizabeth Banks and Jim Sturgess and a small role in Tim Blake Nelson’s next directorial effort “Anesthesia.” Eisenberg, meanwhile, has Kelly Reichardt’s “Night Moves” co-starring Dakota Fanning and Peter Sarsgaard and the Richard Ayoade comedy “The Double” opposite Mia Wasikowska headed for release.

Are you looking forward to seeing Stewart and Eisenberg together again on the big-screen ? Let us know in the comments.

