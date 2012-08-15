Lady Gaga addresses fans in open letter

Lady Gaga needs a hug.

The pop star posted an open letter to her faithful fans earlier today, confessing feelings of frustration, doubt and, finally, hope. As she says in her letter, “the monsters of fame are very real.”

After declaring that “Today is a really happy day for me,” Gaga details the problems she’s faced over the last twelve months, “whether [it] be the record label disagreeing with me on single choices, or directors who could only create an idea of ‘gaga’ or what i’ve ‘done before’ and not able to move forward, and there was also of course the incessant dragging of the most important single of my career [‘Born This Way’] in dead-beaten-horse-mud.”

She even gets a little more introspective, noting, “Then there were all the personal moments. Betrayed by lifelong friends, mentors I’ve had for years suddenly taking advantage of me, and massive struggles with my body image.”

The betrayal she speaks of may be a reference to her split from her former creative director Laurieann Gibson.

However, Mama Monster is keeping typically busy. Her new fragrance, Fame, drops next month. Her next album, “ARTPOP,” is scheduled for sometime in early 2013. She’s making her acting debut in Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete Kills,” alongside such cinematic treasures as Mel Gibson and Charlie Sheen.

She also recently revealed via Twitter that she’ll appear on the forthcoming album from rising rapper Kendrick Lamar. The two will collaborate on a tune called “”PARTYNAUSEOUS.” Sounds sick. It’s due for release September 6.



The full text of her letter is below:

A letter to my sweet fans..

Today is a really happy day for me. The past year was a challenge, and I’m so happy to have my spirit back. I felt in chains at times. Whether is be the record label disagreeing with me on single choices, or directors who could only create an idea of “gaga” or what i’ve “done before” and not able to move forward, and there was also of course the incessant dragging of the most important single of my career in dead-beaten-horse-mud. Then there were all the personal moments. Betrayed by lifelong friends, mentors I’ve had for years suddenly taking advantage of me, and a massive struggles with my body image. I’ve grown and left most of these things behind, the monsters of fame are very real. But I wanted to thank you for baring with me a little bit. Today’s film is what happens when there is love and respect amongst creatives, teams, management. This project was run solely by the HAUS OF GAGA, ATOM FACTORY, AND STEVEN KLEIN’S fantastic team. I am feeling blessed to have removed those from my life driven by money and luxury, its all about the art of it. I feel free today. Thank you for always being there for me monsters. I love you. LG