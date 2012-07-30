New Lady Gaga album to drop before spring 2013

If Lady Gaga has her way, she’ll have released two albums in under two years.

That’s what Mother Monster fansite Gaga Daily has been told, anyway. The site posted a short statement over the weekend, ahead of an official announcement: “Lady Gaga has announced that her fourth studio album is set to be released next year. The follow-up to Born This Way will hit stores ‘before spring,’ with its first single out in late 2012.”

That sounds about right: last month, Gaga said she’d be announcing the album name in September, which is the same month she announced her title “Born This Way” back in 2010 at the MTV VMAs. Keep in mind, too, that the VMAs return this year on Sept. 6, so maybe she’ll spill more beans than just the title.

No word what the single will be, though it’d be ill-advised she start with Debbie Downer track “Princess Die.” Recently, she was seen blasting a new dance tune from her car for fans who approached her: do you hope it’s another dance tune, too?

As previously reported, Lady Gaga is making her acting debut as La Chameleon in “Machete Kills,” out on the big screen at some point next year.