Lady Gaga confirms album, ‘Applause’ single release details: See the cover art

Lady Gaga has confirmed some important dates: her new single “Applause” will be available for purchase on Aug. 19, while her album “ARTPOP” will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving, on Nov. 11. “ARTPOP” will be available for pre-order on the same day “Applause” is up.

As previously reported, Lady Gaga is making a live television comeback on Aug. 25 at the MTV VMAs, where she will be performing “Applause” for audiences at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn and for home viewers.

“ARTPOP” — which has been described as an album and an app — is Gaga’s first album since “Born This Way” dropped in May 2011. It arrives via Streamline/Interscope.

“Applause” will likely be previewed as a stream of music video before that Aug. 19 retail arrival. It’s cover art was shot by fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh.

“I”ll tell you that it is very fun,” Mother Monster told Women’s Wear Daily of “Applause.” “And that it”s full of happiness, because what I”m saying in the song essentially is that I live for the applause. I live for the way you cheer and scream for me. Give me that thing that I love. Put your hands up, make them touch.”

