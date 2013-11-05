Lady Gaga’s ‘ARTPOP’ is now streaming

After what seems like years of promotion, Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated new album “ARTPOP” is ready for consumption.

Fans can stream the album in its entirety on on iTunes Radio — a full week before its scheduled release date.

Mother Monster tweeted the news last night, saying, “US fans can listen to ARTPOP now on ?#iTunesRadio?!”

Click here to listen to “ARTPOP.”



“ARTPOP” is the follow-up to 2011’s massive “Born This Way.” The singer has revealed several songs from the new album, starting with the first single “Applause,” which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

Songs like “Aura,” “Venus,” “Dope,” “GUY” and “Do What U Want” (a duet with R. Kelly) have also made anticipatory appearances.

November is Gaga Month. The singer will appear as both host and musical guest on the November 16 episode of “Saturday Night Live” before performing at the November 24 American Music Awards. Four nights later, she’ll appear on “Lady Gaga and The Muppets Holiday Spectacular.”

“ARTPOP” will hit retailers on November 11.