‘LEGO Movie’ directors reportedly pass on ‘Ghostbusters 3’

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the director duo responsible for “The LEGO Movie” and “21 Jump Street”, were recently linked to Sony”s “Ghostbusters 3”. But it turns out they might not believe in ghosts after all.

According to The Wrap reporter Jeff Sneider, Miller and Lord have walked away from the long-discussed project after briefly flirting with the possibility of directing the comedy reboot.

Fleming already hinted at it here, but I'm told Ruben Fleischer has fallen off Disney's OVERNIGHT… http://t.co/anJpLuheLH – Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 7, 2014

The news comes after Ivan Reitman, director of the first two “Ghostbusters” movies, walked away from the developing sequel – a decision motivated at least in part by the death of Harold Ramis. Reitman remains a producer on the project, and in a recent interview with Spinoff Online, he revealed what “Ghostbusters 3” might look like.

“I think there”s an appropriate story to tell,” he said. “The world of ghost-busting, just as a concept in terms of its equipment and vehicles, and the sort of spirituality of it, and the metaphysical idea of it, and guys working together, operating like fireman, [those are] ideas there”s a contemporary opportunity for.”

