‘LEGO Movie’ directors reportedly pass on ‘Ghostbusters 3’

and 04.08.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the director duo responsible for “The LEGO Movie” and “21 Jump Street”, were recently linked to Sony”s “Ghostbusters 3”. But it turns out they might not believe in ghosts after all.

According to The Wrap reporter Jeff Sneider, Miller and Lord have walked away from the long-discussed project after briefly flirting with the possibility of directing the comedy reboot.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The news comes after Ivan Reitman, director of the first two “Ghostbusters” movies, walked away from the developing sequel – a decision motivated at least in part by the death of Harold Ramis. Reitman remains a producer on the project, and in a recent interview with Spinoff Online, he revealed what “Ghostbusters 3” might look like.

“I think there”s an appropriate story to tell,” he said. “The world of ghost-busting, just as a concept in terms of its equipment and vehicles, and the sort of spirituality of it, and the metaphysical idea of it, and guys working together, operating like fireman, [those are] ideas there”s a contemporary opportunity for.”

(via Badass Digest)

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS MILLERGHOSTBUSTERS 3PHIL LORD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP