Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese may re-team for ‘The Gambler’

#Leonardo DiCaprio
08.27.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are solidifying their status as best buds.
The star and Oscar-winning director are likely re-teaming for “The Gambler,” Paramount’s remake of the 1974 drama that starred James Caan. 
DiCaprio and Scorsese previously teamed on no less than four films in the last decade or so: “Shutter Island,” “The Aviator,” “Gangs of New York,” and, most notably, “The Departed.” The latter film won best picture and best director trophies at the Academy Awards. William Monahan, who wrote “The Departed,” is also writing “The Gambler.”
According to Deadline.com, DiCaprio is attached to the film, about an academic whose gambling addiction sends his life into a slow decline, while Scorsese is circling.
The director has the 3D family film “Hugo,” starring Jude Law, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chloe Moretz, and Ben Kingsley, opening this fall.
DiCaprio recently finished shooting the Clint Eastwood-directed “J. Edgar,”  and will star in Baz Luhrmann”s 3D take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” and Quentin Tarantino’s neo-spaghetti western “Django Unchained.” The actor is also rumored to be re-teaming with Eastwood on an update of “A Star is Born,” alongside Beyonce. DiCaprio and Luhrmann previously collaborated on “William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSLeonardo DiCaprioMARTIN SCORSESETHE GAMBLER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP