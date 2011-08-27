Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese may re-team for ‘The Gambler’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are solidifying their status as best buds.
The star and Oscar-winning director are likely re-teaming for “The Gambler,” Paramount’s remake of the 1974 drama that starred James Caan.
DiCaprio and Scorsese previously teamed on no less than four films in the last decade or so: “Shutter Island,” “The Aviator,” “Gangs of New York,” and, most notably, “The Departed.” The latter film won best picture and best director trophies at the Academy Awards. William Monahan, who wrote “The Departed,” is also writing “The Gambler.”
According to Deadline.com, DiCaprio is attached to the film, about an academic whose gambling addiction sends his life into a slow decline, while Scorsese is circling.
The director has the 3D family film “Hugo,” starring Jude Law, Sacha Baron Cohen, Chloe Moretz, and Ben Kingsley, opening this fall.
DiCaprio recently finished shooting the Clint Eastwood-directed “J. Edgar,” and will star in Baz Luhrmann”s 3D take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” and Quentin Tarantino’s neo-spaghetti western “Django Unchained.” The actor is also rumored to be re-teaming with Eastwood on an update of “A Star is Born,” alongside Beyonce. DiCaprio and Luhrmann previously collaborated on “William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.”
I have been hearing about so many different Scorsese projects. Does anyone know which is the one that will come out after Hugo?
Correction, the departed was not written by William Monahan , it was based on a mandarin movie called infernal affairs made in honk kong. kmade in the 1990s.
Yes, but the screenplay for the remake was penned by Monahan. Thats what the author meant by the comment.
What happened to “The Irishman”?? Come on already! I thought Pacino, DeNiro & Pesci all said they would do it!