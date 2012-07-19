‘Lincoln’ eases the pressure with a mid-November release

Sorry, John Hawkes. Better luck next time, Joaquin Phoenix. Hard cheese, Hugh Jackman. Get your gracious-loser faces perfected, because this year’s Best Actor Oscar has Daniel Day-Lewis’s name written all over it. Again. Because, you know, he’s frickin’ Daniel Day-Lewis. And he’s playing frickin’ Abraham Lincoln. Try fighting that. Just try. What? Have I seen the movie? That’s cute.
Such, at least, is the logic of numerous comment-thread denizens (and a hasty blogger or two) who began declaring the two-time Oscar champ a racing certainty as early as November last year, when the first on-set photos of his augustly bearded visage surfaced online. “Daniel Day-Lewis + Lincoln = Oscar,” opined one Awards Daily reader. “It might as well be Meryl Streep playing Jesus Christ,” agreed another. Just yesterday, a Hollywood Elsewhere regular ventured that “Phoenix is a threat to Day-Lewis like Mondale was a threat to Reagan… the [only] other pseudo-competition is the duo of Crow-Jackman in ‘Les Miserables.'” Bold statements for four performances no one has yet clamped eyes on.
Sceptics, of course, can fight back with stats to counter the likelihood of such an occurrence. No one has ever won three Best Actor Oscars before, much less from a mere five nominations. Steven Spielberg’s films have won a combined total of 29 Oscars — with not one acting prize among them. And although it might seem a tidy short-cut to awards attention, no actor has ever won for playing a U.S. president. (Five have been nominated.)
Of course, bringing up these points to prove why Day-Lewis won’t win is as ill-advised as using on-paper prestige as the basis for calling his victory seven months in advance. It seems strange that one has to point this out on an annual basis, but seeing the films counts for everything in this game. For every baity bit of casting that does indeed result in the intended Oscar — Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady,” for example, though by no means did she walk to victory — there’s another that swiftly collapses once the performance is unveiled. Remember those people who said Morgan Freeman couldn’t lose for playing Nelson Mandela under the eye of Clint Eastwood? There were plenty of ’em, I tell you.
Whether or not the powers behind “Lincoln” had such breathless, presumptuous expectations in mind when they set a release date of November 9 for the prestige biopic, it seems a sensible way to manage them. For many, not least those predicting an avalanche of awards attention for the film, the opening is earlier than one might expect for such a project, not least since Spielberg’s last two Best Picture ponies — “War Horse” and “Munich” — both opted for a Christmastime debut.
As it stands, “Lincoln” will now precede a number of prestige studio hopefuls this winter, including “Life of Pi,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hobbit” and its chief rival for sight-unseen Best Picture buzz, “Les Miserables.” If “Lincoln” is a hit with critics and/or audiences, it’ll need strong legs to withstand competition from later seasonal distractions; if it’s a miss, or a qualified success, it’s in danger of a quick burial.
That’s not as risky a strategy as it sounds if they know the film’s got the goods, not least since it gives the film more time to establish a reputation than those that sneak in just before the year’s end. The Weinstein Company opened both “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist” in November, confident enough in the films’ critical and audience appeal to know they needn’t hide them until the last minute to gain a lead in the Oscar race. Settling on a release date for a high-profile contender necessitates striking a fine balance. Too early, and you could fall foul of voters’ notoriously short memories; too late, and they might not get round to your movie at all.
Over the last few years, perhaps mirroring the recently condensed awards calendar, December has often fallen into the “too late” category: not since presumed spring release “Million Dollar Baby” craftily snuck onto the 2004 awards calendar eight years ago has a film released that late won the Best Picture prize. In Spielberg’s case, it’s debatable whether “War Horse” and “Munich” benefited or suffered from their late appearances: both entered their respective seasons as heavy favorites, only to face a significant backlash upon their release. Spotty precursor showings followed, and both landed Best Picture nomination by the skin of their teeth, by which time they were already firmly out of the running. In the case of “War Horse,” I suspect an earlier showing might have cancelled it out of the race entirely; “Munich,” however, could possibly have used more time for its supporters’ counter-backlash to take hold.
Already in the undesirable position of entering the season as a nominal favorite for Best Picture and Actor, it has thus allowed itself plenty of time for the media and voters alike to get to know the movie behind the inflated hype — hype that can prove dangerous if early consensus is anything less than ecstatic. And, indeed, even if it isn’t: this week, fans and critics alike have begun anticipating — nay, demanding — Oscar success for a very different flavor of prestige product, “The Dark Knight Rises.” In this case, the pressure is being laid more on the Academy (which, many seem to think, has a debt to pay to Christopher Nolan) than the film itself, but it still doesn’t help Batman: whether in the form of fanboys’ pleas or an admonishment from Kenneth Turan, Oscar doesn’t much like voting as instructed.
Inadvertently voting as expected, however, is another matter. When it comes to “Lincoln,” the sight-unseen predictors may be over-eager, but not entirely off-base: given the wider safety net of the expanded Best Picture category, “Lincoln” could open at Christmas and easily secure a top nod on fumes alone, just as “War Horse” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” did last time round. This year, Team Spielberg seems to be playing a longer game, which may suggest they have more than token nominations in their sights.
oh no, we’re talking about oscar season already.
yes yes yes! we’re talking about oscar season already!
Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but I still think that Tinker Tailor could have benefitted from an earlier release last year. It was small and cool, and it got somewhat lost in the December crush. Had it gotten a November or even October release, voters would have had more time to ruminate on it, or maybe even see it twice, and I think it could have had significantly better Best Picture chances under those circumstances.
Yeah, I agree. As it is, it probably got closer to a Best Picture nod than one might think — it had a definite upswing in momentum toward the end of the voting period, evident in that unexpected ASC nod, but needed another couple of weeks to take hold.
The movie was ALWAYS going to be released in Novemeber. There is a fairly old video interview with Tony Kushner where he basically revealed the date.
Then there was another interview with Kathleen Kennedy where she said it wasn’t going to be a “Christmas movie”.
It’s got nothing do with expectations. They want the movie out as soon as they can. Spielberg wants it seen.
Intended or not, it handles expectations neatly.
“Spielberg wants it seen.”
As opposed to most other directors, who make films and then lock them in vaults.
I think the true success of “Lincoln” will be determined by how safe it is perceived to be. Releasing a movie about a U.S. President during the month of an election could be a good move if the movie actually has some sort of contemporary message, but I think critics will react negatively if this is merely a by-the-book biopic. Everyone in the world knows that Spielberg is one of the prime examples of what people refer to as a “Hollywood liberal,” and while I appreciate that he doesn’t make it overt and overbearing like, say, Oliver Stone, I think I’d actually like to see him try to make some kind of statement with this movie for once. It has nothing to do with whether or not I agree with him; it’s just a matter of NOT wanting this movie to play it safe. And I think that’s what the Academy would respond to as well. If he can get people debating about this movie, I think the Oscar could be his to lose.
The academy will be reluctant to give a 3rd Oscar to Day-Lewis, more likely to make him wait until he is older and award it as a sort of career Oscar…
correct since they just given meryl her third oscar this year, i don’t think they will give daniel his third oscar since he won almost 7 years ago his secon he has to wait after 35 years just like meryl did to win his third oscar!
Something “Team Spielberg” (hehehe) could have done to lower the expectations would have been keeping the title “Team of Rivals”. When you call a movie featuring Abraham Lincoln simply, “Lincoln”, it sounds as if it is THE definitive biographical feature of the man.
“Team of Rivals” would imply that it’s about the whole group (or even about Lincoln managing said group), which it’s not, from the sounds of it.
Hopefully they come out with a trailer soon. Obviously everyone wants to see/hear DDL in character.
Also if I remember correctly I don’t think that picture of DDL was actually on the set of Lincoln. I think it was just some pic of him having lunch snapped by a local.
We all know that Lincoln is a very baity character and Daniel Day-Lewis has the Oscar in the bag… But maybe Walter Huston, John Carradine, Henry Fonda or Raymond Massey may disagree… especially considering that only Massey was nominated for an Oscar and that Huston starred in a biopic directed by John Ford….
**We all know that Lincoln is a very baity character and Daniel Day-Lewis has the Oscar in the bag**
I’m pretty sure we don’t.
I’m not one to get behind a prediction like that this early. However, I will say I understand the inclination to do so with DDL more than with other actors/performances. There is something about the man and his talent that defies logic. He seems rather backlash proof. People speak of him with a kind of awe. I”ve yet to read one disparaging or dismissive comment about him. That admiration seems almost universal. Streep has her swooners, for example, but she also has many detractors. Spielberg inspires backlash though. Always. So that could spell a problem.
I thought DDL had it in the bag with Gangs of New York, though. But this is LINCOLN for crying out loud. And really, there is no other portrayal of Lincoln that is definitive. I think the movie will have to be a considerable disappointment for him not to be nominated. If the movie actually succeeds and is a critical hit, he has to emerge as a top 2 or 3 favorite at least.
Here’s a dismissive comment about DDL… I think he is considerably overrated, which is unfortunate because it only serves to obscure the extent to which he actually is good.
DDL is the actor’s equivalent of Christopher Nolan… genuinely above average (maybe even “one of the greats”), but so undeserving of the godlike awe of his supporters that his real talent suffers by comparison.
Actor (2002) — Adrien Brody
co-nominee Daniel Day-Lewis
Actor (2012) — Joaquin Phoenix
co-nominee Daniel Day-Lewis
Joaquin Phoenix will be in supporting. Philip Seymour Hoffman is the lead in The Master.
People are too quick to assume DDL will win. This is coming from someone who considers him my absolute favorite actor, but I still believe that John Hawkes going the MLF route that won Daniel Day-Lewis his first Oscar, has great potential to sweep the voters off their feet. That and there’s nothing like seeing a hard-working character actor get his dues :). I’m reluctant to call it 100%, but I’m even more reluctant to say it’s over and DDL’s to lose.
Maybe it’s because I’m British and therefore less familiar with the look of U.S. Presidents but whenever I see that picture I instantly rejoice inside thinking “Whoopee, DDL is going to play Captain Ahab in a new version of Moby Dick.”
I then feel a little crushed inside when I remember it’s Abe Lincoln as I’m much rather see him brooding over a great white whale.
I’m predicting it now: DDL will get snubbed for Best Actor. BAM.
(Why? Just ‘cuz. Oh, and TDKR will also get Picture/Director snubs.)
From that photo alone, I’m predicting Sally Field’s third Oscar! (Feeble attempt to show how lame predictions are until the movie actually opens and people see it.)
“Hard cheese, Hugh Jackman.” I quite like this. I’m not familiar with the phrase, but I think I may have to take it up.
They certainly don’t give out third acting statues lightly, that’s for sure.