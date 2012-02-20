Listen: Bruce Springsteen debuting new song a day, starting with ‘Easy Money’

#Bruce Springsteen
02.20.12 6 years ago

Bruce Springsteen will let fans hear his new album in its entirety prior to release, with one new track debuting a day now until March 6, when the “Wrecking Ball” drops.

Today starts this sequenced chain of daily events, with “Easy Money” over on Backstreets.com. Rolling Stone gets dibs on “Shackled and Drawn” tomorrow. An incomplete schedule is below and, lest you forget, album opener “We Take Care of Our Own” has already manifested in stream and music video form.

“Easy Money” is an Americana-tinged stomper, swimming in choral and gang vocals, driven by a stomp-and-clap rhythm section and laced with fiddles. It’s actually pretty, well, easy.

Here are the Boss’ current tour dates, starting on March 18.

    •    Today: “Easy Money” on Backstreets.com
    •    Tuesday, Feb. 21: “Shackled and Drawn” at Rollingstone.com
    •    Wednesday, Feb 22: “Jack of All Trades”
    •    Thursday, Feb. 23: “Death to My Hometown”
    •    Friday, Feb. 24: “This Depression”
    •    Monday, Feb. 27: “Wrecking Ball”
    •    Tuesday, Feb. 28: “You’ve Got It”
    •    Wednesday, Feb. 29: “Rocky Ground”
    •    Thursday, March 1: “Land of Hope and Dreams”
    •    Friday, March 2: “We Are Alive”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENEASY MONEYWRECKING BALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP