Listen: Bruce Springsteen debuting new song a day, starting with ‘Easy Money’

Bruce Springsteen will let fans hear his new album in its entirety prior to release, with one new track debuting a day now until March 6, when the “Wrecking Ball” drops.

Today starts this sequenced chain of daily events, with “Easy Money” over on Backstreets.com. Rolling Stone gets dibs on “Shackled and Drawn” tomorrow. An incomplete schedule is below and, lest you forget, album opener “We Take Care of Our Own” has already manifested in stream and music video form.

“Easy Money” is an Americana-tinged stomper, swimming in choral and gang vocals, driven by a stomp-and-clap rhythm section and laced with fiddles. It’s actually pretty, well, easy.

Here are the Boss’ current tour dates, starting on March 18.

• Today: “Easy Money” on Backstreets.com

• Tuesday, Feb. 21: “Shackled and Drawn” at Rollingstone.com

• Wednesday, Feb 22: “Jack of All Trades”

• Thursday, Feb. 23: “Death to My Hometown”

• Friday, Feb. 24: “This Depression”

• Monday, Feb. 27: “Wrecking Ball”

• Tuesday, Feb. 28: “You’ve Got It”

• Wednesday, Feb. 29: “Rocky Ground”

• Thursday, March 1: “Land of Hope and Dreams”

• Friday, March 2: “We Are Alive”

