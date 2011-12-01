Listen: Eminem helps out on Young Jeezy’s ‘Talk To Me,’ feat. Freddie Gibbs

Young Jeezy’s new album is so most definitely coming no joke, and his newest track touts a very serious guest of starpower. Eminem joins Jeezy’s CTE label signee Freddie Gibbs on “Talk to Me,” the latest track to arrive from “TM103.”

It’s a little slower of a jam than I was expecting, and it feels like Eminem’s hook is carrying it more than it should. Drumma Boy’s beat seems to require the ATL MC to drag it out, like he’s still fitting out some syllables. Still, I think it may be a grower of epic proportions, much more than the rapper’s collaboration with Jay-Z and Andre 3000 on “I Do” (though Andre was CUTTING IT UP).

“TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition” is out Dec. 20, now. Click here for more info on other guests.

Listen to the full track at Rap Radar.