Listen: Rick Ross and Usher reunite for new single ‘Touch’N You’

It was only a couple weeks ago that Usher unzipped “Lemme See” featuring Rick Ross in promoting his new album “Looking for Myself”; now the pair are back together for another sexy back-and-forth for Rozay’s new single “Touch’N You.”

Def Jam is touting the track as the first official single from Ross’ much-anticipated “God Forgive, I Don’t” album, which he’ll drop on July 31. A release says that this steamy, explicit, mainstream tune “sets the tone for what will be Ross” most epic, most ambitious album to date.”

If that’s so, then look for a lot of steam-windowed R&B combos with Bawse’s confident woof, because this mid-tempo bedroom jammer has Usher over-repeating his intentions of “f*ckin’ you.” Of course, there’s a radio version available — “Touch’N You” — reminiscent of how Enrique Iglesias, tonight, is “lovin'” you.

Ross’ rhymes work, though, and its another gangbusters combination from this team, who could benefit from each others’ prowess as they drop their respective new albums. As repetitive as I think “f*ckin’ you” gets, it on a meta-level reflects the actual nature of, well, f*ckin’. Good work, lit team, “Touch’N You” sounds like a definite hit.

“So that”s what I did with this project…it”s my best body of work yet. ‘God Forgives, I Don”t’ is a very dark story…it”s extremely lyrical. The music is next level. I”m expecting nothing but the biggest results. That”s what”s needed, and I”m going to deliver,” Ross says in a statement on his new effort. He announced it — and new signings and albums from his Maybach Music label — at a press conference in New York two weeks ago.

Since “Touch’N You” is the official single, that means cuts like “You the Boss” and “I Love My Bitches” were promotional, so await word if they make the final tracklist.

What do you think of the track?