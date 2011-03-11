Listen: Three new Britney Spears songs from ‘Femme Fatale’

Another day, another Britney song! But in this case, it”s Britney songs, as if Spears read our minds and threw us some bonus tracks to get us through the weekend.

First, we have the full version of “Inside Out,” following the release of a song snippet a few days ago. It”s a futuristic-sounding, slow-grooving tune about break-up sex that reminds us of Janet Jackson. And Spears even gets to drop in the title of her first hit.

Next is “(Drop Dead) Beautiful,” a straight-ahead, fun dance ditty with a fun rap in the middle by female rapper Sabi. Best line: “steam me like a pot full of vegetables.” It’s an infectious, cascading tune full of mixed messages, and flirty giggles from Brit-Brit.

We also get a snippet of “Gasoline,” a syncopated, toe-tapper that features Spears singing in falsetto, “you set me on fire.” We think she means that in a good way.





Check out previous Spearks’ leaks, including “Till The End of the World,” and “I Wanna Go.”

Spears’ “Femme Fatale” comes out March 29.