Listen: Britney Spears’ track ‘Till the World Ends’ leaks in full

Now that we’ve had time to debate the merits of Britney Spears’ frequent song teases and snippets, one of those “Femme Fatale” tracks has leaked in full.

“Till the World Ends” is the opening track to the new set, and its intention implies it wants your feet fully planted on the dancefloor. The track was penned by Ke$ha, who is spending this spring promoting her own set, “I am the Dance Commander + I Command You to Dance: The Remix Album,” out March 22. The “Animal” herself isn’t on the track, but she wrote it specifically for the pop princess.

The leak arrives after the single art arrived earlier this week and the single was teased on Denmark’s Amazon site. A Tampa pop radio station Tweeted that it’d be playing the song next week… somebody jumped the gun, guys. The leak itself may be part of a larger ploy.

Ke$ha’s intent was to set people off, however.

“[‘Till the World Ends’] is me imagining her and any female musician touring the world,” she told Spin. “You know, when you go out, and you’re having an amazing, magical night and you don’t want to go to sleep and you want it to last until the world ends.”

It’s a decidedly more club-intended track than first “Femme” single “Hold It Against Me,” and even teases future remixes within its lyrics.

