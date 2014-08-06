Listen to Stevie Nicks’ confessional new tune, ‘The Dealer’

Stevie Nicks knows when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em. In “The Dealer,” the first single from her new album “24 Karat Gold – Songs From The Vault,” Nicks fires a warning shot to her current lover as she details her wanton past: “If I”d really known you then/You”d had to watch out.”

In the mid-tempo track, she compares her love life to a card game where she is fully in charge: “I was the mistress of my fate, I was the card shark,” as she looks back with wisdom she didn”t have at the time.

“24 Karat Gold,” out Oct. 7, contains previously unreleased songs written by Nicks between 1969 and 1995. “The Dealer” was written around 1979, according to Rolling Stone, initially for Fleetwood Mac”s “Tusk” album.

Each song is a love story,” Nicks said in a statement. “They represent my life behind the scenes, the secrets, the broken hearts, the broken hearted and the survivors. These songs are the memories-the 24-karat gold rings in the blue box.”

She and Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham were over by the time she wrote “The Dealer,” so any guesses to whom she”s talking in the song?