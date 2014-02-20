Lorde and Disclosure remix ‘Royals’ at Brit Awards performance

Lorde has added two new members to her ever-growing “ Team ” – the British electronic duo Disclosure. Watch below as they remix “Royals” live at yesterday”s Brit Awards ceremony.

While Lorde belted out her hit in an elegant sequined dress, the brothers who make up Disclosure – Guy and Howard Lawrence – added their vocals and pounded out deep-house beats on a drum pad.

In the second half of Disclosure’s set, also in the video, they performed “White Noise” with AlunaGeorge, a single off their 2013 album “Settle.”

“Royals”/”White Noise” (Live from the BRITs) is on sale at iTunes , with proceeds benefiting the UK charity War Child.

Lorde also took home her first Brit Award for Best International Female Solo Artist. See the complete list of winners here

What do you think of this latest “Royals” remix?