‘Lost’ cast to reunite for 10th anniversary at Paleyfest

01.08.14

It’s time to go back to the island…again.

A tenth anniversary “Lost” reunion is among the highlights of the upcoming 31st annual PaleyFest: The William S. Paley Television Festival. 

Although the reunion’s participants haven’t yet been revealed, many of the stars of the defunct ABC show will likely be on-hand for the panel presentation. “Lost” starred Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Emilie de Ravin, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim, Elizabeth Mitchell, Dominic Monaghan, Terry O’Quinn, and others (hehe, “others”). 

The Paley Center for Media today announced the full lineup for the event which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from March 13-28.

In addition to the “Lost,” other shows on the schedule include “Orange Is the New Black,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Mad Men,” “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and more.

The revitalized “Community” will be returning for the fifth time, due to popular demand.

The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” will be toasted in a special joint two-panel event. 

As previously revealed, “Veronica Mars” will be the focus of an opening night presentation, while “American Horror Story: Coven” will close out the festival.  

“With this amazing mix of new shows, returning favorites, and two high-profile cast reunions, PaleyFest 2014 will be a must-attend event for TV fans who attend every year from all over the world,” said Paley Center CEO Pat Mitchell in a press release. “The caliber of talent participating in PaleyFest  this year is absolutely unrivaled in the industry and we hope fans will not only have a great time interacting with the casts and creators, but will also learn about how their favorite shows get made.”

The full schedule for the 2014 PaleyFest:

Thursday, March 13: Opening Night Presentation: Veronica Mars Reunion (7:00 pm)
Friday, March 14: Orange Is the New Black (7:00 pm)
Saturday, March 15: How I Met Your Mother Farewell(7:00 pm)
Sunday, March 16: Pretty Little Liars  (1:00 pm Matinee Presentation)
Sunday, March 16: Lost: 10th Anniversary Reunion (7:00 pm)
Tuesday, March 18: Parks and Recreation (7:00 pm)
Wednesday, March 19: Sleepy Hollow (7:00 pm)
Friday, March 21: Mad Men (7:00 pm)
Saturday, March 22: The Vampire Diaries &The Originals  (7:00 pm)
Sunday, March 23: Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1:00 pm Matinee Presentation)
Monday, March 24: Masters of Sex (7:00 pm)
Tuesday, March 25: The Mindy Project  (7:00 pm)
Wednesday, March 26: Community (7:00 pm)       
Thursday, March 27: Veep (7:00 pm) 
Friday, March 28: Closing Night Presentation:  American Horror Story: Coven (7:00 pm)

Individual event tickets will go on sale to Paley Center Supporting Members Thursday, January 16, to general members on January 17, and to the public on Sunday, January 19 at www.paleyfest.org.

