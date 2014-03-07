‘Mad Men’ Season 7 gets trippy new Milton Glaser key art

AMC is getting aggressive with its end-of-week teases for the upcoming seventh season of “Mad Men.”

On Thursday, AMC debuted the first essentially meaningless teaser for the season — Don Draper getting off of a plane in a mystery location — as well as a similar first image.

On Friday, AMC released some trippy new key art for the season, which will premiere on Sunday, April 13, kicking off a seven-episode 2014 run. The key art comes courtesy of graphic artist Milton Glaser.

AMC notes that “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner grew up with a Glaser poster in his childhood home and recruited him for this colorful work.

This, of course, should give clue-seekers plenty to contemplate. Glaser has primarily been associated with New York City, having helped found New York Magazine in 1968 and designing the iconic “I [Heart] NY” logo in 1977. Does that quash speculation stemming from the West Coast vibe of yesterday's tease and picture? Probably not!

You probably also know his familiar DC Comics logo, which the company used from 1977 to 2005, and his 1966 poster of Bob Dylan. Could those things be important? Probably not!

Check out the key art and feel free to speculate on its meaning below: