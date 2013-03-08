Martin Scorsese channels his inner film critic on ‘The Searchers’

Perhaps even more so than his last couple of films, Martin Scorsese’s contributions to film preservation and education in recent years have marked him as one of the medium’s greatest guardians. From his “A Personal Journey Through American Movies” to the cineaste evangelising of “Hugo,” he’s taken on the status of a vastly informed, infectiously enthusiastic film history professor — sometimes those who can do indeed teach.
Scorsese’s most heartfelt, engaged tributes tend to be of the American films of his youth, so you know to expect a treat from his lengthy Hollywood Reporter guest piece on John Ford’s “The Searchers,” in which he discusses both the film itself and Glenn Frankel’s new book on it.
As the Oscar-winning director writes, “The Searchers” is held as something of a sacred cow by cinephiles — including Scorsese himself, who has listed it in his personal Top 10 — but, as an “uncomfortable… deeply painful” study of prejudice and solitude in America, deserves more complex discussion and debate. (Indeed, Kris said something not dissimilar when listing the film at #10 in his Greatest Westerns list, writing that “succumbing to that kind of groupthink allows for blinders.”
Here’s Scorsese echoes Frankel’s assertion that the film, while a little-disputed American classic, has perhaps always been more precious to film buffs than regular viewers: “‘The Searchers’ is perhaps the greatest Hollywood film that few people have seen,” writes Frankel.
In his lovely piece, meanwhile, Scorsese goes on to explain how even his reservations about the film — including the comic relief often cited by critics as a debit — have only deepened his love for it:
“A few years ago, I watched it with my wife, and I will admit that it gave me pause. Many people have problems with Ford’s Irish humor, which is almost always alcohol-related. For some, the frontier-comedy scenes with Ken Curtis are tough to take, but again, I don’t think they mar the film; these interludes are as much a part of the director’s universe as Shakespeare’s clowns are a part of his … For me, the problem was with the scenes involving a plump Comanche woman (Beulah Archuletta) that the Hunter character inadvertently takes as a wife … This passage seemed unnecessarily cruel to me. But the last time I saw The Searchers, the picture seemed even greater than ever, and it’s not that the scene had stopped troubling me; in fact, it troubled me on an even deeper level. In truly great films — the ones that people need to make, the ones that start speaking through them, the ones that keep moving into territory that is more and more unfathomable and uncomfortable — nothing’s ever simple or neatly resolved.”
Scorsese, incidentally, voted for “The Searchers” in last year’s Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time poll, where it ranked #7 among critics — but, interestingly, only #48 among the directors polled. Is that indicative of the film being more a critics’ pet than anyone else’s? Maybe not: Scorsese’s still in some good peer company in his love for Ford’s harshly beautiful western, which also took votes from Kenneth Branagh, Terence Davies, Roger Michell and the Dardenne Brothers.
Where does “The Searchers” rank in your affections? Is there another film you love for the ways in which is troubles you? Tell us in the comments.
I own few westerns and even fewer John Wayne movies, but The Searchers is in my collection and on my short list of truly great westerns, and truly classic films.
Arguably John Wayne’s best performance, and I mean that in the best possible way.
Also the Star Wars geek in me can’t help but notice that Lucas referenced this movie several ways in various of the Star Wars movies.
The Searchers is one of those movies that is in the DNA of so many other things we love.
I put “Red River” as The Duke’s best performance.
The Searchers is an American classic.
The film allows us to examine the best and the worst of the American ideal without being overwrought or preachy, like say Crash, and it offers Wayne’s and Hunter’s best performances of their careers.
Ethan’s bigotry that he cannot let go, keeps him separated from the humanity around him. The iconic ending of him, silhouetted in the doorway is both a subtle and unsubtle reminder of the harm our hatreds do to ourselves.
While I always find it interesting that there are so many who believe America “invented” racism, or that America is the most racist country in the world’s history (both patently and historically false, flawed beliefs), America always seems to produce the best, most thought-provoking art to examine the double-edge sword that kind of hate is. How it wounds the soul of the bigot as much as the physical or emotional scars it leaves on the target.
The Searchers is that kind of art. It’s the greatest Western ever made. One of the greatest films ever made. The pinnacle of Ford’s and Wayne’s powers.
The problem with The Searchers is that it’s a movie that can be only fully appreciated if you’re familiar with Ford’s, Wayne’s, and Ford and Wayne’s previous movies.
I’m not complaining of course, it’s one of my favorite movies. But the first time I’ve watched it (being my first movie of either) I didn’t understand what the fuss was all about.