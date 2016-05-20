‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens the mystery box to flood fans with BRAND NEW casting information

Hold on to your butts. Marvel just announced an all-star cast for the Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok that includes Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Mark Ruffalo. They've also revealed who the new actors are playing as well as named Creed's Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

From Marvel.com:

Two-time Oscar®-winner Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine,” “Carol, “Cinderella”) joins Marvel Studios” “Thor: Ragnarok” as the mysterious and powerful new villain Hela, along with Jeff Goldblum (the upcoming “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Jurassic Park”) who joins the cast as the eccentric Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson (“Creed,” “Selma”) who will bring the classic hero Valkyrie to life on the big screen, and Karl Urban (“Star Trek” trilogy, “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”) who will add his might to the fray as Skurge. Rounding out the cast for the film is three-time Oscar®-nominee Mark Ruffalo (“Spotlight,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Foxcatcher”), reprising his role of Bruce Banner/the Hulk from “Marvel”s The Avengers” and Marvel”s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Now that that's done. I must admit, I wasn't super excited about the third Thor film. The first one was great, but I wasn't over the moon about The Dark World. However, with these actors and characters, I can't help but get excited. And wow, way to keep this all (basically) a secret, Marvel!

He's basically a god in my eyes anyway, but he's playing Grandmaster. Now excuse me as I'm more a DC than a Marvel, but the character is one of the oldest living beings in the Marvel comics universe, known as the Elders. He's very old and very blue (reminds me of DC's Guardians actually) and… surprise! He's had dealings with Thanos and the Infinity Gems.

We already knew Blanchett was in talks for the film late last year. Not long after it was rumored she'd be playing the villain Hela, daughter of Loki. She is. Odin appointed her ruler of certain realms of the dead, specifically those who did not die in battle. But then she tried to edge in on Odin's Valhalla and well, bad things happened.

Urban's role as Skurge could mean dire things for another Thor character. He's an executioner, and that's all I'll say about that for now. You can check out this story for a vague idea of what I might mean.

Ruffalo making another MCU appearance is always good news, but Thompson as Valkyrie (aka Brunnhilde) is outstanding. Princess of Wrlstead Arms, warrior goddesses, Valkyrie is a top Marvel badass. She's been a part of the Secret Avengers and the Fearless Defenders. She's also been a member of the superhero group, The Defenders, but something tells me she probably won't wind up crossing over to the Netflix series. Valkyrie also has dealings with Jaimie Alexander's Sif who has so far not been named for the Ragnarok cast.

“The continuation of the epic Thor franchise will be powerful and unique, and with the additions of Cate, Jeff, Tessa, Karl, and Mark to the cast we have the makings of his most dangerous and heroic adventure yet,” said Producer Kevin Feige. “The sheer, raw talent each of these actors brings to the screen can”t be quantified. Having any one of them join the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be an honor, and having all of them is incredible.” Marvel also revealed this awesome bit of concept art.