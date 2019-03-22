Getty Image

The star-studded teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, lit up for all the obvious reasons. Those would include Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt (please don’t forget Dewey Crowe Damon Herriman). However, an unexpected showcasing occurred, which was when Brad Pitt’s stuntsman character fought Tarantino’s Bruce Lee. He’s played by Mike Moh (Empire, Inhumans), who oozed charisma and did a fine job of pretending to not entirely kung-fu the stuffing out of Pitt.

Sony

Tarantino’s a casting master if there ever was one. Without him, those stateside wouldn’t recognize Christoph Waltz, which is an unthinkable thought, and one can easily see from the teaser trailer that he cast the perfect actor as Lee. For his part, however, Moh feigned surprise at seeing himself in this week’s trailer. “Apparently I’m in this?” Moh asked on Twitter.