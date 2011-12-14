Max von Sydow remembers his relationship with director Ingmar Bergman

Somehow the embargo on “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” ended up extending at the last minute to the post-screening Q&A that accompanied last week’s screening at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, a first, as far as I can recall. I couldn’t even pass along this nugget, completely unrelated to the film.
Bizarre, I know, but I’ll dig it up for you now in any case. I figure some comments made by Max von Sydow will be of some interest to cinephiles.
The line-up consisted of stars von Sydow, Thomas Horn and Sandra Bullock, as well as director Stephen Daldry and screenwriter Eric Roth. Daldry commandeered the Q&A from moderator Pete Hammond for a bit at one point and, amid discussion about where each of them were on 9/11 and considerations of grieving (ugh), he asked von Sydow about how he was able to handle the loss of long-time collaborator, mentor and friend, director Ingmar Bergman, in 2007.
Bergman, of course, directed von Sydow in a number of films, including “Wild Strawberries,” “The Virgin Spring” and a personal favorite, “The Seventh Seal.” They are rather inseparable in cinema history, one of the great tandems of all time.
Here is what the actor had to say after some deep consideration:
“I don’t know if I can talk about this, but we were personal friends for many years and worked through I don’t know how many films and theater plays together. All of these, of course, are very emotional procedures and it’s a very emotional period. We also had a similar background. His parents, my parents were probably of the same school and certain morals and religions, etc., and social habits. We understood each other. Whatever good has happened to me in my life regarding film and theater, my thanks go to him.“
Von Sydow stars in the new film as a mute older gentleman who figures mysteriously into the main character’s journey. I initially expected him to blow into the season and become an instant frontrunner, but the film betrays him. He just isn’t given enough time and his reconciliation with the main character is mismanaged. The BFCA, despite being quite kind to the film, didn’t nominate him, while the Screen Actors Guild (which saw the film, but too late to really digest, one imagines) snubbed the film entirely.
I had the pleasure of meeting von Sydow before the screening. I kind of just looked up and there he was. And I’ll tell you, there are few hands I shake that leave me trembling, but this was one of them. The freakin’ Exorcist? You kidding me? Lovely to have made his acquaintance. I wish he was given more of an opportunity in the new film.
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” opens in theaters nationwide Sunday, December 25.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Touching remembrance. He’s beyond good and evil, but at this point AMPAS should consider giving him a Honorary Oscar.
And The Seventh Seal might be my favorite movie of all time. All movies pale in comparison.
Bergman and Von Sydow rock. Although I think they’ve both done better work together than “The Seventh Seal” – see “Shame,” “Hour of the Wolf,” “The Virgin Spring,” among others. Also his performances in “The Passion of Anna” and “The Magician” are ace.
‘He just isn’t given enough time and his reconciliation with the main character is mismanaged.’ I’ve seen the film, disagree with you, and am curious if you can elaborate more on this opinion .. or is this allowed yet?
It’s allowed, I think, but (SPOILERS) – I just think the final reveal about who his character is is so rushed and comes amid such confusion. There are so many unanswered questions about von Sydow’s character, and not in a good way. It feels like a role that was hollowed in editing.
In the book, at least, the back story of Sydow’s character is fairly well fleshed out, but the actual reveal of who he is is not all that well handled. I haven’t seen the movie, obviously, but i’m intrigued to see how it plays out.
I know what you mean – I feel like he has enough screen time to develop his character, but yes, the reveal is definitely rushed. Part of me wanted a big emotional ending to his story, but then, at the same time, the fact that there wasn’t that perfect ending (his story drifts off in a way) makes it more realistic – so in that sense I was satisfied.
I haven’t seen EL&IC but recently read the book and thought his reconciliation with the main character was ‘mismanaged’ in a sense there, too. So I think I know what you might be getting at. A shame, because it could be a big emotional moment.