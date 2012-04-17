Metallica, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young & Crazy Horse headlining Outside Lands

Outside Lands has confirmed its major lineup announcement, with Stevie Wonder, Metallica, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and Jack White leading the way for the weekend music and food festival.

The San Francisco event runs Aug. 10-12 in Golden Gate Park. Tickets go up via the Outside Lands website on Thursday (April 19) at noon PST and, judging from years past, get ’em quick: it will likely sell out, particularly with a few factors in mind…

First, Metallica’s from there, folks, and have no other U.S. tour dates on slate this year except for June 23-24 at their own Orion Music + More Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. Furthermore, the Metallica 3-D movie is slated to start shooting in August, and you can bet there will be footage taken at this Outside Lands gig. If you’re a fan, fight to the front.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are releasing their first new album in 15 years (“Americana”) on June 5, but the band’s status in rock annuls was marked by their electric live concerts. The collaborative group has only played one show this year, and this gig is only their second announced.

Stevie Wonder — for all anybody cares — can just continue being Stevie Wonder as his marquee moment this year.

Jack White seems to be sticking largely to festival bookings to support his solo album; Beck already signalled a return to the stage with his headlining gigs at the Governor’s Ball in New York and Sasquatch! in Washington state; and, yesterday, we explained that the Foo Fighters were plotting to record new material later this year, in addition to promoting Dave Grohl’s “Sound City” documentary.

What sticks out somewhat is that it takes ten slots to get down to the first lady on the list, the ever-soothing Norah Jones who has a new album to promote. The Kills have no other North American date on slate, and I feel like I haven’t heard anything from them since their tour this winter. It’s good to see Alabama Shakes continue to climb up the lineup rungs.

Evergreen, older-dude acts headlining music festivals is nothing new, and the biggest fests this year are separating this notion in varying degrees: Coachella put Dre. Dre and Snoop (and Tupac) together and Radiohead returned. Lollapalooza is the only American fest so far to lay claim to the “reunited” “Black Sabbath” (which should just be called Ozzy & Associates). Sasquatch! welcomes back Beck, who hasn’t released a complete new studio set since 2008. Bonnaroo called dibs on the Beach Boys reunion, plus Red Hot Chili Peppers (who are also playing Lolla).

I look forward to a day when gangbuster female-led acts like Feist, Metric, Florence + the Machine and Neko Case or artists with shared fronting duties like Fitz & the Tantrums, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros get higher billing.

At this point, the very biggest festival lineups have all announced their wares. I have yet to attend Outside Lands, which boasts a foodie and wine program to boot, but in my head it would be a nice place to see Sigur Ros.

Here is the confirmed Outside Lands 2012 lineup:

Stevie Wonder

Metallica

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Jack White

Foo Fighters

Beck

Skrillex

Sigur Ros

Justice

Norah Jones

Dispatch

The Kills

Regina Spektor

Passion Pit

Andrew Bird

Grandaddy

Big Boi

Bloc Party

Explosions In The Sky

Franz Ferdinand

Mstrkrft

Rebelution

Die Antwoord

Fitz and The Tantrums

Portugal. The Man

Amadou & Mariam

Wolfgang Gartner

Fun.

Dr. Dog

The Walkmen

Washed Out

City and Colour

Two Gallants

Of Monsters and Men

Mimosa

Alabama Shakes

Reggie Watts

Trampled By Turtles

Tame Impala

Jovanotti

The Be Good Tanyas

Geographer

Sharon Van Etten

Yacht

Sean Hayes

Bomba Estereo

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Big Gigantic

Thee Oh Sees

Wallpaper

Tennis

Zola Jesus

White Denim

Allen Stone

The M Machine

Michael Kiwanuka

Tanlines

Father John Misty

Electric Guest

Caveman

Yellow Ostrich

Papa

Honey Island Swamp Band

Animal Kingdom