Miley Cyrus at the VMAs: Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper and more react

#Bill Maher #Robin Thicke #Kelly Clarkson #Joan Rivers #Miley Cyrus
08.28.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Scott Gries/Invision/AP

Love or hate Miley Cyrus’s provocative VMAs performance, you’ve gotta give her one thing: she got people talking.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer has endured a rash of criticism following the skin-baring set – which saw her stripping down to a rubber bra and panties and twerking against singer Robin Thicke, among other things – including from several of her fellow celebs (not to mention our own Melinda Newman). All the attention compelled Cyrus to defend herself on Twitter Monday by proclaiming: 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That tweet was followed up by a pair of quotes from Rolling Stone magazine, which actually went against the grain by giving Cyrus high marks for her on-stage antics:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Not that her critics are backing down.

 “That was girl gone wild. So sad, so sad,” singer Cindy Lauper told Australian radio hosts Brig & Lehmo during a recent interview. “There she is a young 20-something trying to prove she can hang with the big boys and girls, you know … basically simulating a ‘Girls Gone Wild’ video on stage and I just felt like that was so beneath her and raunchy, really raunchy. It wasn’t even art.”

Cyrus’s former TV mom Brooke Shields also weighed in during a recent “Today” show appearance, telling host Willie Geist: “I just want to know who is advising her and why it’s necessary. My 6 year old and my 10 year old, they can’t watch that…She can sing beautifully, and I feel like if she lets that lead, rather than let her bottom lead. I feel it’s a bit desperate – you’re trying to be [Lady] Gaga… but it’s different… She’s trying so, so hard.” Nevertheless, Shields did concede one point: “She went for it. You got to give her some credit. We”re all talking about her.”

Speaking of mothers, Thicke’s real-life mama Gloria Loring has also spoken out on the controversy, telling omg! Insider: “I just keep thinking of her mother and father watching this. Oh, Lord, have mercy. … I was not expecting her to be putting her butt that close to my son. The problem is now I can never ‘unsee’ it….I don’t understand what Miley Cyrus is trying to do. I just don’t understand. I think she’s misbegotten in this attempt of hers.”

For more reactions from around the celebrity-sphere, check out our Twitter roundup below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Maher#Robin Thicke#Kelly Clarkson#Joan Rivers#Miley Cyrus
TAGSADAM LAMBERTBILL MAHERBILLY RAY CYRUSJOAN RIVERSjosh gracinkelly clarksonMiley CyrusMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDSnick cannonROBIN THICKEVIDEO MUSIC AWARDSVMAs

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP