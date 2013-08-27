Miley Cyrus at the VMAs: Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper and more react

Love or hate Miley Cyrus’s provocative VMAs performance, you’ve gotta give her one thing: she got people talking.
The “We Can’t Stop” singer has endured a rash of criticism following the skin-baring set – which saw her stripping down to a rubber bra and panties and twerking against singer Robin Thicke, among other things – including from several of her fellow celebs (not to mention our own Melinda Newman). All the attention compelled Cyrus to defend herself on Twitter Monday by proclaiming:
Smilers! My VMA performance had 306.000 tweets per minute. That’s more than the blackout or Superbowl! #fact.
– Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
That tweet was followed up by a pair of quotes from Rolling Stone magazine, which actually went against the grain by giving Cyrus high marks for her on-stage antics:
“Miley was the one star in the room who truly understood what the MTV Video Music Awards are all about!” – Rolling Stone
– Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 27, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
” Miley stole the night, which is why the nation is still in recovery today. Thanks, Miley…” – Rolling Stone
– Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 27, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Not that her critics are backing down.
“That was girl gone wild. So sad, so sad,” singer Cindy Lauper told Australian radio hosts Brig & Lehmo during a recent interview. “There she is a young 20-something trying to prove she can hang with the big boys and girls, you know … basically simulating a ‘Girls Gone Wild’ video on stage and I just felt like that was so beneath her and raunchy, really raunchy. It wasn’t even art.”
Cyrus’s former TV mom Brooke Shields also weighed in during a recent “Today” show appearance, telling host Willie Geist: “I just want to know who is advising her and why it’s necessary. My 6 year old and my 10 year old, they can’t watch that…She can sing beautifully, and I feel like if she lets that lead, rather than let her bottom lead. I feel it’s a bit desperate – you’re trying to be [Lady] Gaga… but it’s different… She’s trying so, so hard.” Nevertheless, Shields did concede one point: “She went for it. You got to give her some credit. We”re all talking about her.”
Speaking of mothers, Thicke’s real-life mama Gloria Loring has also spoken out on the controversy, telling omg! Insider: “I just keep thinking of her mother and father watching this. Oh, Lord, have mercy. … I was not expecting her to be putting her butt that close to my son. The problem is now I can never ‘unsee’ it….I don’t understand what Miley Cyrus is trying to do. I just don’t understand. I think she’s misbegotten in this attempt of hers.”
For more reactions from around the celebrity-sphere, check out our Twitter roundup below.
And listen if it wasn’t ur cup of tea— all good but why is everyone spazzing? Hey – she’s doin something right. We all talkin.
– Adam Lambert (@adamlambert) August 27, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Just saw a couple performances from the VMA’s last night. 2 words…. #pitchystrippers
– Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Alan Thicke and Billy Ray Cyrus now under genetic arrest.
– Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Miley Cyrus at the VMAs last night reminds me of Candyland – the easiest game in town and everyone gets a turn. Tune in at 9pm ET for more!
– Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) August 27, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Thank Christ! The internet has stopped bitching about #BatFleck to bitch about Miley Cyrus’ #MtvVMAs performance instead… #SentientTongue
– KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Remind me to never let my kids into showbiz… Thanks
– Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I will always have this version of Miley. Let’s live in the past and heal. pic.twitter.com/zMsEW2PvfO
– Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Things I learned watching the #VMAs2013: There’s nothing you can do with a foam finger that you can’t air on MTV.
– James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Watching VMAs. Haven’t been in a strip club in a while, but good to see nothing has changed
– Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Just saw @MileyCyrus. What did I miss. She was having fun. #twerkmileytwerk
– Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) August 26, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I’m watching the VMAs and Miley Cyrus has made me so uncomfortable. The WORST thing I have ever seen. Am I too old to understand?
– Johnny Weir-Voronov (@JohnnyGWeir) August 26, 2013
The biggest problem isn’t what she did. You wanna get half naked? Fine with me; Lady Gaga actually had less on at the end of her performance. You want to twerk and grind, go ahead. I’m sure there have been performances with more provocative dancing. The problem is that she did everything so poorly.
The cruel joke that is Maxim naming her the hottest woman has sadly gone to her head and made her think men actually will pay attention to her if she acts as skank.
Is that your problem? I thought it was something else. I’ve been to three live Miley performances and she always rocks the house. This wasn’t a straightup performance; it was a tongue in cheek one.
Seriously! ? Cindy lauper? Who is she trying to convince? She was 100 times worse in her heyday with her Madonna wannabe antics and ridiculous outfits. She should remember how it feels to be criticized and stop hating because time has passed her by.
Um..Yeah Cyndi Lauper. Do your homework, either you are 13 years old or in your 30’s and don’t remember SHIT about Madonna OR Cyndi Lauper.
Let me refresh your drink: Cyndi Lauper came out BEFORE MADONNA. Cyndi Lauper Had a #1 hit BEFORE Madonna. Cyndi Lauper was on the cover of PEOPLE, NEWSWEEK, Rolling Stone and Us Magazine’s all BEFORE MADONNA. Cyndi Lauper Won the best female video award on MTV in 1984 BEFORE AND OVER Madonna. Cyndi Lauper wore tons of Jewelry and had bright orange hair BEFORE Madonna. Cyndi won the Grammy for best new artist in 1985 BEFORE AND OVER MADONNA. Cyndi Lauper sold her first 6 Million albums BEFORE Madonna and lastly Cyndi Lauper was wearing fish net gloves , jelly bracelets and shaved one side of her head all BEFORE Madonna and guess what? she just won a TONY award from Broadway last month while Madonnas ass grows fatter. so get your shit straight CYNDI LAUPER COPIED NO ONE, Madonna copied her every fucking move and she finally admitted it on the TV show “The Insider” in 2006. were you blind in the 80’s?