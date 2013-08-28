Miley Cyrus reportedly teaming with Kanye West on ‘Black Skinhead’ remix

After getting close to Robin Thicke at the VMAs, Miley Cyrus has apparently decided to work with a different older male pop star.

Following her much-discussed “performance” on the MTV show, the singer reportedly skipped any after-party action and went directly to the studio to lay down some late night vocals with Kanye West, who also chose work over play after performing at the show. 

According to The NY Post, the duo worked on a remix of his “Yeezus” track “Black Skinhead” 

The report continues to say that the song will likely be featured on an upcoming remix EP.

West was set to perform “Skinhead” at the VMAs, but instead chose to unveil a haunting rendition of “Blood on the Leaves.”

