More, More, More Leslie Jones on ‘SNL’ Please.

Andrew Garfield led a tepid “SNL” episode last week that featured a fun, but strangely dated Justin Timberlake impression and good ol' gay panic, but the most unexpected moment of the evening was a “Weekend Update” check-in from new writer Leslie Jones, who spoke about Lupita Nyong'o's selection as People's Most Beautiful Person. Jones' stance isn't exactly the kind of punditry you'll see on “Extra.” Check it out below, and be wary of some controversial language in there.
Jezebel weighed the pros and cons of Jones' flippant slave-breeding jokes, concluding that it “didn't present the very best of optics, and the whole bit came across as poorly-timed and jarring.” Some of Jones' critics on Twitter responded with harsher verdicts, and Jones herself soon weighed in on the uproar with a series of killer tweets.
If anybody should be offended is white folks cause it's what they did. Y'all so busy trying to be self righteous you miss what the joke
– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 4, 2014
really is. Very sad I have to defend myself to black people. Now I'm betting if Chris Rock or Dave Chappelje did that joke or
– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 4, 2014
or jay z or Kanye put in a rap they would be called brilliant. Cause they all do this type of material. Just cause it came from a strong
– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 4, 2014
black woman who ain't afraid to be real y'all mad. So here is my announcement black folks, you won't stop me and Im gonna go even harder
– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 4, 2014
With all due respect to Jones' critics who are probably well-intentioned, how can you not agree with Jones' sentiments here? Her material in the “Weekend Update” bit was intentionally incendiary, and that is absolutely no different than what black standup comics have been performing for years. The difference is that Jones is a woman who hasn't garnered a worldwide reputation for controversial comedy yet, so her edgy jokes don't feel like they're in the “safe” hands of an Anointed Handler Of Edginess like Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle. Bottom line: I think it's fair for a self-defined strong black woman to joke about what strength once meant for black women. Maybe you don't think it's funny, but does that matter? It's an urgent sentiment coming from someone who believes comedy is an intellectual method of handling the unthinkable. That's always valuable. And often jarring too, which makes it even richer.
Let’s have more of Leslie Jones, lots more. She was the best moment of the entire show , from the perspective of an aging, comfortable white man!
This aging white woman agrees with Jasper 100%. More Leslie Jones! Add her to the regular cast. Ultimate irony, almost all the new white male cast members look the same.
Funny and all but if a white person were to make those jokes the NAACP would come down on them in droves and they (the white person) would be crucified for it. Just another example of the reverse-discrimination that all blacks feel is justified. When are racially-based civil suits going to come about against this reverse-discrimination?
You know the difference? White people weren’t ACTUALLY CRUCIFIED…nor were burning crucifixes placed on their lawns. When are racially based civil suits going to come about against “reverse-discrimination”? When white people are enslaved for a few hundred years…then you’ll have all the justification you need. In the meantime, if you are white, stop complaining. Life is good (and has been for hundreds of years.)
When are you going to file it?
Huh?
You’re upset because you can’t make slave jokes on SNL? If I’m reading that right…
Joe S – Yes, I know the difference but apparently you have no clue. Slavery was a terrible thing but it’s not happening now. You were never held a slave. Nor were your parents and probably not your grandparents. Maybe they were, or maybe further back your ancestors were were. But it’s not happening now and hating whites now for what our ancestors did to your ancestors isn’t going to solve anything. I hate racism as much as you. Actually, probably more because I don’t stand for racism going any direction. And Joe S, since you want white people enslaved for a few hundred years, you are every bit part of the problem of racism as some skin-head neo-nazi and the KKK are.
And Josh – let me ask you this: if it were some white dude telling the exact same joke, using the exact same words, would you be offended or find it equally funny? If you say that you would be offended than you are every bit the racist. If you find the comedy for what it is – just comedy, than you are just fine.
Don Rickles did it right. He pulled no punches and EVERYONE was fair game. His comedy brought to light exactly how ridiculous racism is and made everyone laugh at it.