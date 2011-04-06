Movie Power Rankings: ‘Green Lantern’ outshines ‘Fast Five’ for the top spot

There was a huge sigh of relief last week on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank. No, Charlie Sheen hadn’t dropped out of sight (that’s still WB TV’s problem), but the company’s expensive and highly anticipated super hero flick “Green Lantern” passed two very big tests.

First, the studio brought 10 minutes of footage to CinemaCon in Las Vegas to show exhibitors and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Theater owners are now more enthusiastic about the property than they were after the lackluster first trailer debuted last fall. Second, stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively took the same show and tell presentation to WonderCon in San Francisco where over 1,000 comic-book fans roared in approval over director Martin Campbell’s endeavors to bring the Emerald Crusader’s world to life. The reaction was even better when an edited four minutes made its way on to the web over the weekend.

Also feeling much more secure about the picture was Reynolds who might have scuttled any chances of reprising his role of Deadpool for 20th Century Fox (although it’s officially not, um, dead) or his long pitched portrayal of The Flash. Not to mention the weeks he spent acting in a harness against, um, blue screen. You can find out just how much better Reynolds feels about his work in my interview with him at WonderCon this past week. Needless to say, the strong reaction was more than enough to top the growing buzz for Universal’s “Fast Five” opening later this month.

With that in mind, here’s the complete rundown of this week’s rankings…

1. “Green Lantern”

Not only is Ryan Reynolds breathing easier after the new footage debuted, so is everyone rooting for DC to finally break through on the big screen with a character other than Superman or Batman.

2. “Fast Five”

“Fast & Furious” stunned many in the industry when it opened to a franchise record $70 million two years ago. That’s unheard of in most long running movies series. Well, get ready. The fifth time at the wheel could blow that number out of the water. And it’s not even in 3-D.

3. “Scream 4”

It’s hard to keep a good horror franchise in the ground. Early word is the latest installment in the franchise is much better than the third movie and it should be the second biggest opening of the month after “Fast Five.”

4. Untitled Will Smith/M. Night Shyamalan movie

Big Willie, arguably the biggest star in the world, hasn’t made a movie in three years and decides to come back with the troubled “Men in Black III” and a Sci-Fi flick with M. Night Shyamalan? A filmmaker whose ego knows no bound and hasn’t arguably made a good picture since “Signs” almost 10 years ago? Really?

5. “The Hunger Games”

I see white people. Lots and lots of white people. And yet, no fan outrage?

6. “Superman: Man of Steel”

Henry Cavill is basking in his new role and he hasn’t even shot a single frame of film yet. Sometimes the right part is worth the wait.



7. “The Twilight Saga”

Principal photography on “Breaking Dawn” is almost completed and Stephenie Meyer can’t help but gush over the vampire transformation of her leading lady.

8. “Captain America: The First Avenger”

New scenes being shot in Los Angeles? Don’t panic true believers. Not yet anyway.

9. Cannes Film Festival

“The Tree of Life’s” inclusion is the festival’s worst kept secret on both sides of the Atlantic. Also expected – a much better crop of films than last year’s weak selections which is something cinefiles are getting excited about.

10. “The Dark Knight Rises”

If “Superman: The Man of Steel” gets Chicago, that means “The Dark Knight Rises” gets…Pittsburgh?

11. “Snow White and the Huntsman”

With the “Wolverine” sequel looking for a director, it appears Hugh Jackman may spend some time playing in the woods with Kristen Stewart.

12. “Immortals”

Pretty. Very, very pretty.



13. CinemaCon

ShoWest is dead. Long live CinemaCon. And next year we’ll make sure to be there.



14. “The Hangover 2”

The first trailer has been pulled for ratings issues, but it won’t matter. This is one comedy that that has mega-blockbuster all over it.

15. “Crazy Stupid Love”

Unexpected summer sleeper?

