Natalie Portman and Ed Helms among SAG Award presenters

The upcoming SAG Awards have lined up a formidable array of stars to act as presenters at the televised 18th Annual event. Natalie Portman, Ed Helms, Julianna Margulies, Armie Hammer and Regina King will hand out trophies to the winners.

SAG President Ken Howard will also act as a presenter.

Portman received The Actor last year for her mesmerizing turn in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan, and has recently appeared in “No Strings Attached” and “Thor.” Portman may be re-teaming with her “V For Vendetta” producers The Wachowskis for the upcoming “Jupiter Ascending.” She’ll also be among the presenters at this coming Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards show,.

Hammer is nominated this year for his supporting performance in “J. Edgar” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and was nominated last year as a member of “The Social Network” ensemble. He’ll soon be seen in the Snow White riff “Mirror Mirror,” opposite Julia Roberts and Lily Collins.

SAG award winner Helms is nominated again this year as part of the ensemble of NBC’s “The Office.” He was also recently seen in “The Hangover Part II,” and will appear opposite Jason Segel in the upcoming comedy “Jeff Who Lives at Home.”

As an eight-time winner (and sixteen-time nominee), Margulies holds the SAG Awards” record for the most awards received. She’s taken home awards both for her current show “The Good Wife,” and for her work on NBC’s long-running “ER.”

Regina King currently stars in TNT”s “Southland” and serves as the SAG Awards social network ambassador. She was nominated as a cast member of “Ray,” alongside Jamie Foxx.

The 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles.



See the complete list of nominees here.

