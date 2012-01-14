Nevada film critics tap ‘Hugo,’ Scorsese

The Nevada Film Critics Society has spoken and “Hugo” was the word on its collective lips. The film won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Child Actor from the group. Meanwhile, Tom Hardy received his first win of the season for his performance in “Warrior.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “Hugo”

Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Best Actor: Tom Hardy, “Warrior”

Best Actress: Jessica Chatain, “The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter” and “The Tree of Life”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

Best Animated Film: “Puss in Boots”

Best Ensemble Cast: “The Help”

Best Breakthrough Performer: (tie) Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Best Child Actor: Asa Butterfield, “Hugo”

Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.

For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!