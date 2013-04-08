Benedict Cumberbatch leaves London smoking in new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ poster

#Star Trek
04.08.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

London has certainly seen better days.

The villainous John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) leaves the U.K. metropolis a smoking wasteland in the latest one-sheet for J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness,” which sees the crew of the USS Enterprise going up against their greatest adversary yet.

Interestingly, the new poster isn’t all that much different from its most recent predecessor, the only real change being that the background that previously featured projected images of Kirk, Spock and Uhura now boasts nothing but smoldering city-ruins.

Check out the full one-sheet below and let us know what you think. You can also watch the most recent trailer here.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHJohn HarrisonStar TrekStar Trek 2Star Trek Into DarknessStar Trek Into Darkness posterStar Trek sequel

