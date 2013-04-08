Benedict Cumberbatch leaves London smoking in new ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ poster

London has certainly seen better days.
The villainous John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) leaves the U.K. metropolis a smoking wasteland in the latest one-sheet for J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness,” which sees the crew of the USS Enterprise going up against their greatest adversary yet.
Interestingly, the new poster isn’t all that much different from its most recent predecessor, the only real change being that the background that previously featured projected images of Kirk, Spock and Uhura now boasts nothing but smoldering city-ruins.
Check out the full one-sheet below and let us know what you think. You can also watch the most recent trailer here.
“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.
wow, Dark Knight much? [screenscrutiny.com]
Agreed, they are pretty similar!
Why does every new big budget movie require the inevitable destruction of the planet at stake? Is it at the insistence of the studio?…the laziness of the writers. Personally I blame Roland Emmerich. The best Star Trek movie involved nothing more than a small astroid and a nebula cloud. Would love to see a simple cat and mouse game with the new cast.
Prefer the “predecessor” poster with the trio, but Hollywood really doesn’t make movie posters like they used to.
That last part, I definitely agree with.