Nicki Minaj spoofs Kim Kardashian, revs up for ‘Pinkprint’ on ‘SNL’: How did she do?

12.07.14 4 years ago

Nicki Minaj performed double-duty on last night's “SNL” – or at least, she popped up more than I expected her to.

In addition to performing three songs from her forthcoming “Pinkprint” album on last night's James Franco-hosted episode, the pop-rap superstar went the extra mile by performing in a number of sketches. So how did she do overall?

While our own Ryan McGee predicts a dual hosting/performing gig on “SNL” sometime in Minaj's future, I wasn't as keen as he was on her sketch work. Her Kim Kardashian impersonation on “Weekend Update” was far less successful than some are making it out to be, and though her Beyonce was definitely an improvement, it was a relatively brief moment in a much larger sketch. So is she ready for a full-time hosting gig? Mmmm…let her try, why not. She couldn't be worse than Katy Perry.

Musically, Minaj's performances were far more demure than her recent public twerk-fests (though I must admit I'm a reluctant fan of her booty-popping “Anaconda” theatrics), and unlike some other musical guests who shall remain nameless (ahEm-inem), her vocals seemed to be accomplished (mostly) live.

Check out Minaj's Kardashian impression and her performances of “Bed of Lies” and “Only”/”All Things Go” below. After watching, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

“Weekend Update”:

“Bed of Lies”:

“Only”/”All Things Go”:

