Vladimir Furdik has played the Night King on Game of Thrones since season six (he took over the role from Richard Brake, who left for undisclosed reasons). Since then, he’s appeared in many of the show’s most memorable episodes, including “The Door” and “Eastwatch.” The actor doesn’t give many interviews — especially not after he revealed something he probably shouldn’t have — but Furdik spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his role in the final season (it’s big!), and whether he gets recognized by Game of Thrones fans (he does!).

“Not often. Sometimes. Many people ask me: ‘Can you please kill Jon Snow?’ It’s very interesting,” he said. “Sometimes I watch YouTube reactions after the season airs. Fifty percent of people love the Night King and 50 percent of people hate him.” Furdik, who was Blake’s stunt performer before replacing him (“The first time Jon Snow killed a White Walker, that was me”), also teased that in season eight, the Night King has one target he wants to kill, “and you will find out who that is.” Hate to break it to you, buddy, but Ser Pounce is already dead.

Seriously, though, his “target” probably isn’t the most likely culprits, Jon or Daenerys; he’s already had opportunities to kill both dragon riders, but didn’t. I bet Furdik is referring to Bran “Three-Eyed Raven” Stark. Remember, it’s the Children of the Forest, who associated with and served the Three-Eyed Raven, that led to the creation of the White Walkers. And as Furdik told EW, “He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge.” More from EW:

“There’s also that moment [in ‘Hardhome’] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time.”

It’s probably a different “moment” than the one Jon and Daenerys shared in the season seven finale. Then again… come at me, bro.

