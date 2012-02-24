No one needs final Oscar predictions this deep

Well, enough belly-aching over this nonsense. Pick something and move on. So I have.
This morning’s Oscar Talk let you into the bizarre, weird, obsessive head space of figuring out how 6,000 people are gonna vote. Sometimes it’s easier when you don’t have a dog in the hunt (and I certainly don’t this year — at least out of what’s plausible), but not this time around. The major categories seem relatively decided but it’s throughout the craft categories where you start to see potential scenarios popping up all over the place.
There were four categories still giving me pause when we wrapped up the podcast, areas that I felt I might just revisit and flip-flop to something else and yada, yada, yada. They were Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. But, well, I didn’t. I’m sticking with what I called there and calling it a year. Let’s see what happens.
But in the way of final reflection and to just note some rhythms of the last few weeks of the season, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” for instance, started to lose some steam in the one category it seemed assured at the start of the season: Best Visual Effects. It could fall to Best Picture bridesmaid “Hugo” or BAFTA winner “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” but maybe it’s all a mirage. Still, there wasn’t a big presence over the last month for the film and you have to keep reminding the Academy why this or that should be considered, unfortunately. Maybe Fox figures you don’t need much reminding on a film like this. I hope they’re right.
Best Cinematography has had me at a loss all season. The temptation, of course, is to chalk it up to “The Tree of Life,” deserving as it may be and as dominant as it may have been on the precursor circuit. The Best Picture and Best Director nominations have made it easy for most to ignore how fragile this arena is this year and the potential for great photography to again get the shaft because of the divisiveness of a film. I’m going with “Hugo,” but its largely indoor setting has always given me pause. I really think “War Horse” could be in a position to upset here, while most who aren’t picking “The Tree of Life” are going with the black and white photography of “The Artist.” I see all the angles. But I’m springing for the 3D.
In the sound categories, I’m at odds with myself. When in doubt, pick the war film. And if you doubt that logic, let me just ask: Did you pick “Avatar” to win both categories two years ago? Ouch. There are stats and considerations and a lot of just cobwebby logic leaning me away from “War Horse” in the sound mixing category when my instinct is to pick it for both, but perhaps unwisely, I’m going out of my way to pick a split. Hey, if that or “Hugo” happens to win both, at least I get one right. And the history does indicate a desire to award one film in both fields. But I’m hedging a bit here.
(Speaking of which, I say this with a straight face: “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” might have its best shot of the franchise at winning something in these fields, finally. That phase two campaign Paramount put together really turned some heads, mainly impressing members of other branches who were surprised the time and effort was taken to push. That just means they’re more aware of the film’s situation than they otherwise would have been, but I don’t know that it goes deep enough to matter.)
And then there’s the mess that is Best Costume Design. The consensus says “The Artist,” and that’s where I settled, but black and white does no favors for design elements, particularly costumes. If you look out across the wide swath of pundit predictions, you’ll see each of the five nominees getting picked. It’s a nightmare, but in the midst of such doubt, I’m just deferring to the likely Best Picture winner.
I have very little confidence this year in this stuff. I can see all the arguments for all the scenarios, so very little that actually happens (save something outrageous) is going to surprise me Sunday. I feel like I’ve dug in and considered things this year way more than usual, which probably just indicates the overall boredom of a season that has been decided for so long in the top categories (with only the Best Actor flutter of SAG and BAFTA to provide any real change in momentum).
But I’m done now. I’ve thought about this long enough. Probably (definitely) too much.
You can find my final predictions here. Guy’s are here. And Gerard’s are here. There’s also HitFix’s gallery of Oscar predictions, featuring my calls and Guy’s as well as those from Awards Campaign’s Greg Ellwood. Meanwhile, remember to join our Oscar pool to win a grab-bag prize here (as well as the site-wide HitFix pool here), and download the official HitFix Oscar ballot here.
And finally, one more time for the 2011-2012 season, the Contenders section has been updated in full.
Good luck to you on your predictions, which you can feel free to share with us in the comments section below.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Best Pic – The Artist (alt, Hugo)
Best Director – The Artist (alt, Hugo)
Best Actor – Dujardin (alt, Clooney)
Best Actress – Davis (alt, Streep)
Best S. Actor – Plummer (alt, von Sydow)
Best S. Actress – Spencer (alt, Chastain)
Best OS – Midnight in Paris (alt, The Artist)
Best AS – Moneyball (alt, Descendants)
Best Editing – The Artist (alt, Hugo)
Best Cinematography – Tree of Life (alt, War Horse)
Best Art Direction – Hugo (alt, Harry Potter)
Best Costumes – The Artist (alt, Anonymous)
Best Make-Up – Iron Lady (alt, Harry Potter)
Best Sound Editing – War Horse (alt, Hugo)
Best Sound Mixing – Hugo (alt, War Horse)
Best FX – pfffsshhh, Harry (alt, Apes) – my risk of the night.
Best Score – The Artist (alt, War Horse)
Best Song – Muppets (alt, Rio)
Best Animated – Rango (alt, KFP2)
Best Foreign – A Separation (alt, Monsieur Lazhar)
Best Doc – Undefeated (alt, Paradise Lost 3)
Best Anim Short – Lessmore (La Luna)
Best Doc Short – Saving Face (Tsunami)
Best Live Action – Tuba Atlantic (The Shore)
Booyah.
The Artist – 6
Hugo – 2
The Help – 2
And a spread of wealth
“Did you pick “Avatar” to win both categories two years ago? Ouch.”
Well, they had some wars in Avatar… or something like that :(
Don’t look at me, I picked The Hurt Locker. (And it deserved both.)
No, it didn’t.
It definitely deserved Mixing (I watched it again just the other day, that mix is really striking), but sound editing? no way. It’s standard war sound effects, no real originality to them (and that’s exactly how they should be). That should’ve been either “Avatar” or “Star Trek”s award, I’d go with the later.
Bravo to everyone here at In Contention. It’s been a swell ride, even if the season has felt anticlimactic. Thanks for all the hard work and for providing a place for other obsessives.
Nothing would make me happier to see Warhorse win at least something! I’ve seen everything except for Extremely Loud….and War Horse have my vote for everything except the acting categories…BY FAR
Your alt is Pina??? shoot! I may be screwed. here’s hoping they go Paradise Lost 3.
No, my alt is Paradise Lost 3.
I’ve been arguing back and forth with a friend as to why I think Undefeated will win and her as to why Paradise Lost will win. haha! We both have good arguments. I think we’re just going to call it a draw now and wait for the envelope to be opened.
I feel like “Paradise Lost” has the advantage of being about a more timely, political subject, no?
Playing the “MoneyBall” strategy of looking at who has the best track records predicting which categories over the last eight years (Plus a dash of my own gut feeling) I’d go with the following:
Best Pic – The Artist
Best Director – The Artist
Best Actor – Dujardin
Best Actress – Davis
Best S. Actor – Plummer
Best S. Actress – Spencer
Best OS – Midnight in Paris
Best AS – Moneyball
Best Editing – The Artist
Best Cinematography – Hugo (Interior but best film to see on big screen)
Best Art Direction – Hugo
Best Costumes – W.E. (Each year people play politics and the best costumes in mediocre or bad films often wins)
Best Make-Up – Iron Lady
Best Sound Editing – War Horse
Best Sound Mixing – Hugo
Best FX – Rise of the Apes
Best Score – The Artist
Best Song – Rio (Remember Pimp?)
Best Animated – Rango
Best Foreign – A Separation
Best Doc – If a Tree Falls (It’s Doc, not feel good per Feinberg)
Best Anim Short – A Morning Stroll (Go with the expert)
Best Doc Short – God is Bigger (Go with the expert)
Best Live Action – Tuba Atlantic (Go with the expert)
Am I the only one thinking that Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy can upset both The Descendants and Moneyball in Adapted Screenplay? I guess I’m crazy…
I have considered that as a possibility. If there’s an upset in any of the big 8 categories, I think that could be it. Neither “The Descendants” nor “Moneyball” is really quite as strong as a lot of people seem to think they are. “The Descendants” is running on just the WGA and the Scripter award, really. The WGA in itself is a big deal, but it’s less indicative of the eventual Oscar winners than the other major guilds are, so it definitely does not make it a sure thing. “Moneyball” has just won the BFCA. They’re both Best Picture nominees, sure, but neither screenplay has been consistently dominant throughout the precursor season, so the BAFTA-aided “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” could pull off an upset, especially since it’s gained momentum in the past few weeks (I think so, anyway) and could very easily be perceived as being the most literary of the five screenplays nominated in that category. And it wouldn’t be the first time a non-BP nominee has won this category over Best Picture contenders, you know. Just think of “Gods and Monsters” in 1998 or “Sling Blade” in 1996.
For the record, I’m still going with “The Descendants,” but that’s mostly just because I feel like it’s the only place it looks strong for a win, and I’d imagine it won’t go home empty-handed. However, a victory for “Tinker Tailor” wouldn’t surprise me all that much.
FINAL PREDICTIONS (1)
As Harrison Ford said in 1999 when presenting the Best Picture award, “And so in the end, as it was in the beginning …” This season, at the end as it was at the beginning, belongs to “The Artist”. The response to this independent homage to 1920s cinema, black and white and silent, has been quite phenomenal. It has been an overbearing presence throughout the season collecting awards from places as diverse as the British Academy of Film Awards, the Producer’s Guild, the Golden Globes, the Independent Sprits, the New York Film Critics, and the Cesar Awards. It is a diverse collection of Best Picture accolades and, absent a surprise that surpasses that moment when Jack Nicholson opened the envelope and remarked, with a shocked expression, “Crash”, tonight will belong to “The Artist”. The question that is frustrating so many prognosticators is, to what extent? I think it is fair to say that “The Artist” is not a Best Picture winner in the fashion of “Chicago” or “Gladiator” – both movies that lost their bids for directing and writing. Those were movies that felt as though they were being caught up in the home stretch – by “The Pianist” and “Traffic” respectively – and won ultimately by narrow margins. Not only does “The Artist” not feel like one of those movies but there is not “The Pianist” and no “Traffic” this year (or at least there doesn’t seem to be – of course we would have said that in 2000 and 2002 as well).
If I can use an analogy, I am torn between seeing “The Artist” as a “Slumdog Millionaire”-esque effort that sweeps pretty much all before it, and seeing it as “The King’s Speech”. In the former scenario “The Artist” wins everything for which it is nominated except Best Supporting Actress and Best Art Direction (seemingly in the back for “Hugo”). That makes a haul of 8 Oscars. In the latter scenario “The Artist” still ends up as the biggest winner of the night but the subtleties of its design and editing render it unable to breakthrough below the line. There were many last year convinced that “The King’s Speech” had to win 7+ awards because it had so many nominations and were ultimately proven wrong. As I’ve said before, the Oscars do not represent a big enough data sample to do complex statistical analysis and each year is distinct. I find it personally easier to reason through the nominations by way of the ‘soft analogy’ than the ‘hard statistical analysis’ – but of course people differ. After much thought, and even anguish, I’ve decided that “The Artist” feels like a (near) sweeper. Thus I am reluctantly predicting Michel Hazanivicius to collect three Oscars on one night. This is actually not as rare as people might thing. Within the past 15 years it has been accomplished by James Cameron (for “Titanic”), Joel and Ethan Coen (for “No Country for Old Men”), and Peter Jackson (for “The Return of the King”). His Best Director win is a near guarantee. His chances in Original Screenplay and Film Editing are far less certain.
For Original Screenplay one cannot ignore the success of Woody Allen both this year and in a general sense with Academy voters. The two previous times that an Allen film has been nominated for Best Picture have seen Woody collect this prize (“Annie Hall” in 1977 and “Hannah and Her Sisters” in 1986). But, as I said above, a sample size of two makes any read-off for this years’ Original Screenplay award simply redundant. More relevant to this year are Woody’s triumphs at the Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and Writer’s Guild awards – a very significant trio of wins indeed. There are still too many people out there that feel “The Artist” didn’t have a screenplay which is, as many posting on these forums have said, ludicrous. I think the sweep swallows up this category as well. For everybody who thinks “The Artist” doesn’t have a screenplay there’ll be another voter who loves the irony of picking it here. Neither group will (probably) be big enough to determine the outcome. The momentum for “The Artist” will be. For Best Film Editing Hazanivicius (and his co-editor Ann-Sophie Bonn) has serious competition from the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker for “Hugo”. Editing is a strange line-up this year. “The Artist” and “The Descendants” collected the ACE awards. But “Moneyball” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” had the most noticeable editing. In such a tight category, with probably a very wide spread of votes, it just makes sense to back the most popular film overall, and that makes a trio for Hazanivicius.
So that makes four. I’d add Best Actor. I think George Clooney will struggle to overturn Dujardin. To be honest, while I liked “The Descendants” I must admit that had this role been played by Paul Giamatti I doubt it would have been shortlisted. It’s a great, subtle performance and unfortunately it will fall to the gimmick that is Dujardin. That makes five. I’d also add in Best Original Score which plays such an important and central role to “The Artist” although the eccentricity of that category over recent years makes a surprise not impossible. In that event I’d look not to John Williams’ for either nomination but rather to Howard Shore for “Hugo”. But it’s unlikely. So, there we have six Oscars for “The Artist”.
Will that be all? I think so. It’s something between a “King’s Speech” and a “Slumdog” I concede but it feels about right to me. The design features simply were not flashy enough. Cinematography remains the sticking point and the stylish black and white work could well win over the voters.
FINAL PREDICTIONS (2)
Ok so with “The Artist” out of the way, let’s move on to some of the bigger categories. Viola Davis, Christopher Plummer, and Octavia Spencer are the pre-ordained winners. Is there any possibility of this being upset? I doubt it very much. People are determined to make Davis vs. Streep a big race but I am struggling to imagine Meryl Streep taking her third Oscar, and for two reasons. Reason 1: “The Help” is considerably more popular than “The Iron Lady”. Reason 2: and this is a softer reason, it can’t be quantified, but the weight of history is still heavy. With Oprah Winfrey collecting the Hersholt Award I can see the Monday morning pictures of Davis, Spencer and Winfrey. Just like in 2001 when the image of Poitier, Washington and Berry just seemed inevitable on the Monday morning papers.
If there is going to be a surprise among the acting winners it will be Max von Sydow and I say this also for two reasons. Reason 1: Scott Rudin is a tremendous campaigner and he is armed with a silent performance in the silent movie year and a movie that at least 300 voters felt was the best of the year. Reason 2: Plummer has taken a bit of time off from campaigning in the home stretch and that could be enough to have started people tilting to a rival candidate. Of course given von Sydow’s lack of nominations elsewhere (he has just a few from smaller critics associations) we simply do not know how we might fare against Plummer with a bunch of industry insiders. They haven’t been head-to-head yet and these factors, combined, make a fairly compelling case for an upset. But am I going to predict one? Of course not. And why? Ultimately, because the condensed calendar just doesn’t allow for these sort of upsets to happen anymore (or so it seems).
In the remaining technical categories I think we’re all left scratching our heads outside of the obvious calls: “Hugo” for Art Direction; “The Muppets” for Original Song. The sound categories are particularly troublesome. The logic of the year tells us to predict “Hugo” for Sound Mixing and “War Horse” for Sound Editing. But the logic of statistics tells us that is highly unlikely (with odds of 38-1). The only time, as we all know, that the awards have been split between two films that were both nominated in both categories (hope you followed that) was the “Slumdog”/”Dark Knight” split and that saw one sweeper movie which “Hugo” won’t be. So I’m siding with my general feeling that you should never underestimate war movies in the sound categories, and you should never underestimate most people’s inability to distinguish between sound mixing and sound editing. So “War Horse” it is, for both. “Hugo” is also getting considerable attention in the Visual Effects category but I cannot understand why when we have “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” with the phenomenal work on/by Andy Serkis. Kris Tapley’s interesting correlation between Visual Effects and Art Direction would still suggest “Harry Potter” winning a swan-song award over “Hugo” winning an undeserved award. Either way, I’m picking “Rise”.
Let me make a brief detour into the animated, foreign, short, and doc categories. I’m going to breeze through most of these quickly because I’m working from buzz I hear online. I’m opting for “La Luna” (although “Fantastic Flying Books” is probably the favourite) and “Tuba Atlantica” in the short categories. “Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” is my pick for documentary short although “Saving Face” is probably the safest bet. In documentary feature, having seen them, I think the emotional appeal of “Undefeated” will see it through although “Paradise Lost 3” has its fans, and of course “Pina” is the genuine work of art here. Animated feature will go to “Rango”. Foreign Language Film seems set for “A Separation” but will this be one of those strange years in this category. If so then “In Darkness” seems ripe for the upset given the subject matter but it still seems improbable.
Rounding off the technical categories I’m going to predict “The Iron Lady” for Best Makeup although I still detect a fantasy bias in this category over recent years and suspect “Harry Potter” could take it. Cinematography and Costume Design are both crapshoots. Cinematography should go to Lubezki on merit and it may well do. However “War Horse” has exactly the sort of photography the Academy have proven to love in the past. That being said, along with Art Direction, I’m going to opt for “Hugo” in both of these categories. It was fairly stunning visually and I think the three awards will be bunbled up, “Memoirs of a Geisha” style this year (or even “Aviator” style, although that won Editing too). I would also just say that “Hugo” could well surprise in a seemingly very unsettled Adapted Screenplay category although the WGA and Scripter wins for “The Descendants” seem to suggest that train is firmly on the track. I am still remembering the win for “Moneyball” back at the Critics Choice though and I can’t help but think it really deserves the win here and was a far more challenging adaptation. But it’s been quite anonymous throughout the season, and I supect it’ll be just that tonight.
I hope everybody enjoys tonight. It’s a fairly lack-lustre year, it’s lightweight and I think we all know that. None of these 9 movies is going down in history. But it’ll still be fun (it always is, right?) …
FULL PREDICTIONS
Picture: “The Artist” (Thomas Langman)
Achievement in Directing: “The Artist” (Michel Hazanivicius)
Actor in a Leading Role: Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)
Actress in a Leading Role: Viola Davis (“The Help”)
Actor in a Supporting Role: Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”)
Actress in a Supporting Role: Octavia Spencer (“The Help”)
Animated Feature: “Rango” (Gore Verbinski)
Art Direction: “Hugo” (Dante Ferretti; Francesco Lo Schiavo)
Cinematography: “Hugo” (Robert Richardson)
Costume Design: “Hugo” (Sandy Powell)
Documentary Feature: “Undefeated” (T.J. Martin; Dan Lindsay; Rich Middlemas)
Documentary Short Subject: “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” (Lucy Walker; Kira Carstensen)
Film Editing: “The Artist” (Ann-Sophie Bonn; Michel Hazanivicus)
Foreign Language Film: “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi)
Makeup: “The Iron Lady” (Mark Coulier; J. Roy Helland)
Original Score: “The Artist” (Ludovic Bource)
Original Song: “The Muppets” (“Man or Muppet” by Bret McKenzie)
Short Animation: “La Luna” (Enrico Casarosa)
Short Film Live Action: “Tuba Atlantica” (Hallvar Witzo)
Sound Editing: “War Horse” (Richard Hymns; Gary Rydstrom)
Sound Mixing: “War Horse” (Gary Rydstrom; Andy Nelson; Gary Johnson; Stuart Wilson)
Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (Joe Letteri; Dan Lemmon; R. Christopher White; Daniel Barrett)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): “The Descendants” (Alexander Payne; Nat Faxon; Jim Rash)
Writing (Original Screenplay): “The Artist” (Michel Hazanivicus)
6 – The Artist.
3 – Hugo.
2 – The Help; War Horse.
1 – Beginners; The Iron Lady; The Muppets; Rango; Rise of the Planet of the Apes; The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom; Tuba Atlantica; Undefeated.
Best Picture : The Artist
Best Director : Michel Hazanivicius – The Artist
Best Actor: Jean Dujardin – The Artist
Best Actress: Viola Davis – The Help
Best Supporting Actor :Christopher Plummer -Beginners
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer – The Help
Best Writing (Original Screenplay) – Midnight in Paris
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay): The Descendants
Best Editing: The Artist
Best Cinematography : Tree of Life
Best Art Direction : Hugo
Best Costume Design : The Artist
Best Make-Up: Iron Lady
Best Sound Editing: War Horse
Best Sound Mixing : War Horse
Best Visual Effects : “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Score: The Artist
Best Song : The Muppets
Best Animated Feature : Rango
Best Foreign Language Film: A Separation
Best Documentaryy : Paradise Lost 3
Best Animated Short: “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore”
Best Documentary Short : Saving Face
Best Short Film Live Action : Tuba Atlantic
Pencils down!
BEST PICTURE
‘The Artist’
BEST DIRECTOR
Michel Hazanavicius, ‘The Artist’
BEST ACTOR
Jean Dujardin, ‘The Artist’
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis, “The Help”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Christopher Plummer, ‘Beginners’
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Octavia Spencer, ‘The Help’
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
‘Rango’
BEST FOREIGN FILM
‘A Separation’, Iran (alt: ‘M. Lazhar’, Canada, depending on the pool I’m betting in)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
‘Midnight in Paris’
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
‘The Descendants’
BEST ART DIRECTION
‘Hugo’
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
‘Jane Eyre’ (alt: ‘Hugo’ depending on the pool)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
‘Man or Muppet’ from ‘The Muppets’
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
‘The Artist’
BEST DOCUMENTARY
‘Undefeated’
BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
‘Saving Face’
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
‘The Tree of Life’
BEST FILM EDITING
‘The Artist’
BEST MAKEUP
‘The Iron Lady’
BEST SOUND EDITING
‘War Horse’
BEST SOUND MIXING
‘War Horse’
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ (alt: ‘Hugo’ depending on the pool)
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
’The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore’ (alt: ’La Luna’ depending on the pool)
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
‘Tuba Atlantic’