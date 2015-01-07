North Carolina critics award ‘Grand Budapest,’ Essie Davis, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

01.07.15 4 years ago 6 Comments

Members of the North Carolina Film Critics Association have joined their Southeastern Film Critics Association counterparts in handing Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel” the award for best narrative film of the year. Richard Linklater picked up Best Director for “Boyhood,” while Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) and – in a nice twist – Essie Davis (“The Babadook”) took top acting honors.

Best Narrative Film
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay
James Gunn and Nicole Perlman, “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Original Screenplay
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Documentary Film
“Life Itself”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”

Tar Heel Award
Special recognition to a performer or film with special ties to North Carolina.
Zach Galifanikas, “Birdman”

