North Carolina critics award ‘Grand Budapest,’ Essie Davis, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Members of the North Carolina Film Critics Association have joined their Southeastern Film Critics Association counterparts in handing Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel” the award for best narrative film of the year. Richard Linklater picked up Best Director for “Boyhood,” while Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) and – in a nice twist – Essie Davis (“The Babadook”) took top acting honors.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and the rest of these shenanigans at The Circuit.
Best Narrative Film
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”
Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Gunn and Nicole Perlman, “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Best Original Screenplay
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Documentary Film
“Life Itself”
Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”
Tar Heel Award
Special recognition to a performer or film with special ties to North Carolina.
Zach Galifanikas, “Birdman”
Does the WGA and North Carolina critics have some overlap? Interesting show of love for Guardians of the Galaxy’s script… on the same day no less.
If you’ve finally wised up enough to stop predicting Unbroken from Best Picture, you should probably remove its image from the sidebar.
Ha, good catch.
Filed under “super important stuff that needed to be corrected ASAP”.
Oh yeah, the NC Critics awards… how can “Grand Budapest” be the Best Film without Wes Anderson being the Best Director? I would think that, if you like his movies, it probably has a lot to do with his direction.
Can someone remind me why The Babadook was disqualified from Oscar contention? Was it a VOD release rule or something?
Yep, from Variety … “Babadook is ineligible for Oscar consideration due to rules disqualifying films with pre-theatrical VOD windows”.