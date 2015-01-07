North Carolina critics award ‘Grand Budapest,’ Essie Davis, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Members of the North Carolina Film Critics Association have joined their Southeastern Film Critics Association counterparts in handing Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel” the award for best narrative film of the year. Richard Linklater picked up Best Director for “Boyhood,” while Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) and – in a nice twist – Essie Davis (“The Babadook”) took top acting honors.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and the rest of these shenanigans at The Circuit.

Best Narrative Film

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Gunn and Nicole Perlman, “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Original Screenplay

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Documentary Film

“Life Itself”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

Tar Heel Award

Special recognition to a performer or film with special ties to North Carolina.

Zach Galifanikas, “Birdman”