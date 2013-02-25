Off the Carpet: A roller coaster season comes to an end

What can one really say at the end of a season this contentious, this exciting, this tight every step of the way other than: “Gee, that was fun.”
It’s the word I settled on in the podcast this afternoon and it’s the word I’ll stick with here. It was fun. It was up, it was down, and I certainly tried not to take it to heart too much. Would I have liked to see Emmanuelle Riva grasping an Oscar on that stage? You bet. But can I really hold too much against an actress in Jennifer Lawrence that I’ve been praising in this space since “The Burning Plain,” a year before most of the industry caught up to her in “Winter’s Bone?” Not really. Lawrence is a live wire, a beautiful spirit and a fetching addition to Oscar’s lineage. I look forward to her getting better and better from here.
One might have known when the roof blew off of the Chuck Jones Cinema in Telluride, Colorado that “Argo” was destined for Oscar greatness. One might not have anticipated the blowback that came with that inevitability, however. Would I have preferred a number of the other nominated Best Picture players take the stage in victory? You bet. But can I really hold too much against a guy like Ben Affleck who has improved (in my opinion) with each filmmaking endeavor and done one of the hardest things you can do in this business, turned his career on a dime? Not really. “Argo” is not an embarrassing Best Picture winner by any real measure and is emblematic of the kind of workmanship that used to be the status quo. Maybe we should get back to that.
The winners on the whole were difficult to argue, I’d say, despite this or that minor qualm. I was pleased to see Quentin Tarantino clutching another golden guy. The sound editing tie was a historic occasion that, as I mentioned in the podcast, pretty much spoke to how competitive the year was. Ang Lee is a treasure and a gentleman and seeing him breathe that sigh of relief and pride at the end of what was a massive undertaking was nice. All of the films but poor “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (that had really already won so much coming into the evening) got their due. I can’t complain at a spreading of the wealth, even if I would have preferred this, that or the other thing.
“Life of Pi” got four, “Argo” and “Les Misérables” got three each, “Django Unchained” and “Lincoln” each got two, “Amour,” “Anna Karenina” and “Brave” got one. Oh, and “Skyfall” split one with “Zero Dark Thirty.” So is that one-and-a-half total for the former and a half for the latter? Or two for the former, one for the latter? How do you figure that out? Whatever the case may be, the whole thing reads pretty fair to me.
Guy’s eloquent send-off to the season is very much in keeping with my own take, honestly. I’m perfectly fine with how things turned out and I’m ready to move on. I can’t possibly bog down in thoughts on the telecast because I’m apparently in the minority that thinks, you know what, it wasn’t that bad. The fire and brimstone flying this morning, well, the outraged are free to it. I’m just a caveman who laughed his ass off at the sock puppets. Alan Sepinwall gave a fair review of the show from the unimpressed perspective, though, and I’ll leave that at that.
Predictions have been accounted for. Not my best showing. Indeed, I think most were down on the whole this year. Even the titans of this stuff (in my view), Pete Hammond and Steve Pond, hit huge snags. But again, in a year as contentious as this, as close as this, one feels a bit safer in stepping just a little farther out onto this or that limb. Alas. No one threw that dart without being a bit blindfolded this year, though. It was truly anyone’s guess in a number of areas. And that’s what made it so compelling.
So that’s that, right? Next year we’ll be talking about Alexander Payne, Alfonso Cuarón, George Clooney (again), Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Jason Reitman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey (again), Bennett Miller, Woody Harrelson, Christian Bale, Tom Hanks, Ridley Scott, Meryl Streep, etc., etc., etc.
Here’s hoping it’s half as interesting and enthralling as the 2012-2013 film awards season, which you can relive if you so choose, as always, via The Circuit. And remember, like Mr. Affleck said, it doesn”t matter how you get knocked down in life, because that”s gonna happen…
…all that matters is that you gotta get up.
Once again, the winners of the 85th annual Academy Awards are…
Best Picture
“Argo”
Best Director
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Best Actress
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Best Supporting Actor
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Best Supporting Actress
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Argo”
Best Original Screenplay
“Django Unchained”
Best Cinematography
“Life of Pi”
Best Costume Design
“Anna Karenina”
Best Film Editing
“Argo”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Les Misérables”
Best Music – Original Score
“Life of Pi”
Best Music – Original Song
“Skyfall” from “Skyfall”
Best Production Design
“Lincoln”
Best Sound Editing
(tie) “Skyfall” and “Zero Dark Thirty”
Best Sound Mixing
“Les Misérables”
Best Visual Effects
“Life of Pi”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Brave”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Amour”
Best Documentary Feature
“Searching for Sugar Man”
Best Documentary – Short Subject
“Inocente”
Best Short Film – Animated
“Paperman”
Best Short Film – Live Action
“Curfew”
This was a great season…that is until all the awards begun to go to Argo and what was a very interesting season became as boring and predictable as most of the others.
Does the director of the Foreign Language Film winner get an Oscar? My understanding was that the director does indeed get an Oscar.
If so, wouldn’t that make this Ang Lee’s third Oscar. Two for Best Director and one for Best Foreign Language film.
According to Wikipedia (too lazy to check if it’s on the AMPAS site) the award goes to the submitting country, not the film’s director or producer(s).
[en.wikipedia.org]
A reader was taking me to task about this the other day. Officially, the Oscar is awarded to the country rather than an individual — but the director gets to accept and keep the award. So it’s effectively his, in my book.
Great season and great coverage. Can’t wait for what next year brings. Already mentally prepping myself for The Great Gatsby, Out of the Furnace, and Her. Oh and of course Labor Day :) May this be the year Leo, Amy Adams and Carey Mulligan win an Oscar!
I’m feeling Carey Mulligan, but for ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’. We’ll see . . . if the campaign is right.
Maybe this is the Mulligan loyalist in me talking, but I think she will have a Jennifer Lawrence-like year. If Gatsby is a huge hit both critically and commercially- she will definitely see her stock rise as she is essentially a lead. There’s no Gatsby without Daisy. And she could very well be nominated for Inside Llewyn Davis as well. One big blockbuster followed by an “indie”. Plus, she is so adorable and witty in interviews but her shyness probably keeps others from noticing. Maybe she will break out of her shell. I hope so, at least.
A tie means there are two winners, not that they “split” the award. Does anybody refer to Kate Hepburn as a “Three-and-a-half-time Oscar winner”? Of course not!
0 Dark 30 won an oscar. Skyfall won two.
It was a joke.
Let’s start with the good –
Hitfix really has become the #1 site for award season coverage. I find myself checking the site several times a day, commenting often. Top to bottom, everything is working brilliantly here. Love the writers, love the commenters, the coverage has just the right balance between facts, opinions, wit, and snark. Job well done!
I really hope you’re able to keep this momentum going year round. One last Oscar Talk perhaps before you guys hibernate, previewing what’s ahead and what you’re most looking forward to in the 2013 race would be awesome!
As for the award season itself, I can’t help but be disappointed that in a year such as this Argo was deemed “The Best” with a paltry 3 wins. Not a bad film by any stretch, just an easily forgettable one. I see a pattern forming and it’s worrisome.
I really do think the AMPAS needs to implement some changes this year to stem this tide. Thankfully what needs to be done is pretty clear.
1 – Switch back to 5 Best Picture nominees.
2 – Branch specific voting on the final ballot.
3 – Expand/Update membership.
4 – Move the Oscars to the beginning of January.
Until then, just a few weeks until the start of summer movie season. Anyone else insanely excited to see the great Shane Black’s first 400m grossing film!?
I wound up with 18/24. I won my Oscar Party’s pool $200, woohoo!
My misses were Director, Waltz, Original Screenplay, Production Design, Sound Editing, and Doc Short.
Are people really confused as to how to count the Sound Editing tie? Does anyone ever say that Katharine won 3.5 Oscars? No — she won four. An Oscar is an Oscar.
I said very clearly it was a joke.
Sigh. Unfortunate.
Where do you clearly say it’s a joke:
“Oh, and “Skyfall” split one with “Zero Dark Thirty.” So is that one-and-a-half total for the former and a half for the latter? Or two for the former, one for the latter? How do you figure that out? Whatever the case may be, the whole thing reads pretty fair to me.”
Get off your pretentious high horse, Mr. Tapley — you’re liable to become the next Sasha Stone…
“Where do you clearly say it’s a joke”
In a previous comment. And the tone of that paragraph reads pretty light-hearted to me. Let’s all relax a bit, shall we?
Mr. 9: If you look just a couple of comments up, there is a sentence, written by me on February 26, 1:22am, that says, “It was a joke.”
I’ll try to make it even clearer next time. My apologies.
(And I’m still very much on the ground. No horse in sight.)
Best Winner: Ang Lee. He looked incredibly happy.
Worst Winner: only Quentin Tarantino can take something as simple as thanking his actors, and still make it about himself. (“Didn’t I do a great job casting? And didn’t I write great characters for them to play?”)
MacFarlane wasn’t that bad. It was what I expected out of his typical humor: some jokes worked, some didn’t. But I didn’t like his constant self-references. (“I can’t believe we kept that joke.” etc.) Whether a joke works or not, just move on; don’t dwell on when or why you wrote it.
