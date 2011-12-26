Off the Carpet: Waiting on the guilds as ‘War Horse’ hits the box office running

The sleigh bells have been silenced, the decorations are ready to be stored another year and the online Christmas spirit is giving way once again to the power of snark.
As we enter the lull between holidays, I glance at the box office and see good news for Disney. Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse,” after weeks of heartland screenings, an aggressive TV campaign (I keep talking to friends all over the country who feel like they’re inundated with commercials) and plenty of awards buzz, the film is estimated to bring in $15 million in two days. Had it not opened on a Sunday (Christmas Day), it would obviously have had a stellar weekend.
“True Grit” opened on December 22 last year (a Wednesday) and still made $24 million on the weekend (dropping a scant 1% the next week, which ignited it as a box office story). It’s left to be seen what kind of legs Spielberg’s film will have, but with little demographic competition standing in its way, I’m thinking next weekend will be solid and the legs could be significant.
Significant enough to put it in the thick of the Best Picture race? Time will tell. Right now most are conceding things to “The Artist,” with “The Descendants” as the bridesmaid. “Hugo” is still in a position to make good (it has the critics and the industry, so box office doesn’t need to be outstanding) and “War Horse” is the only other film with the mojo to make a case for itself. (Some might argue in favor of “The Help,” but I’m skeptical.) Becoming a financial success story would give it a huge leg up, especially in the wake of “The Artist”‘s expected box office anemia. The narrative almost begins to write itself at that point.
But we’ll just have to wait and see what “War Horse” has in its tank first, and more importantly, whether the awards team behind it can use that to its benefit.
Last week we ran through the precursors so far to see what has been propped up to date, but the critics’ say is running its course. With the Screen Actors Guild having already declared, we’re moving into the guild phase. Ballots go out tomorrow, and between then and the balloting deadline (Jan. 13), three major announcements will drop:
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) declares a slate of 10 feature nominees (with separate categories for animated features and the previously announced documentaries) on January 3.
Two days later, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announces nominees for adapted and original screenplays on January 5 (with a number of ineligibilities that won’t show up but should nevertheless be noted).
Then on January 9, all eyes will be on the Directors Guild of America’s (DGA) announcement, which historically has the most sway on the Best Picture race (largely due to how massive the organization is).
How will they change the discourse? Will they? We’ll find out next year.
There hasn’t been a lot of movement throughout the Contenders section, but Guy and I have made this or that edit where necessary. The sidebar predictions reflect those changes.
Because of holiday attendance, War Horse stands a pretty good chance at being the #1 film this coming weekend. And by the end of next week it could be approaching 100m.
If it continues on that pace throughout January, picks up DGA/PGA noms, maybe pulls a Scent of a Woman and win the GG Drama without a Best Director nom, it would become a formidable popular alternative to The Artist.
It would seem that The Artist and War Horse are very much appealing to the same AMPAS demo so I wonder if that weakens the possibility for a BP/BD split (The Artist/Spielberg). And does the looming shadow of Lincoln diminish Spielberg’s chances with War Horse at all?
Few things. Firstly, I love the guild phase because we really start to see things take shape. I also am amused by which films are constantly mentioned or ignored, and the fall-out from onliners when that happens, lol.
And secondly, The Artist. Sure, it’s only made a couple million so far. But it was playing like gangbusters (to steal from you, Kris) at my local arthouse. And won’t it see a steady release over the next 9-10 weeks for momentum? It should def. be somewhat of a box office success, I would think. No?
I think anything is a success for a silent, b&w film. What do you even compare The Artist to?
Life is Beautiful – $57,563,264
Good Night, and Good Luck. – $31,558,003
The Player – $21,706,101
Ready to Wear – $11,300,653
Chaplin – $9,493,259
Ed Wood – $5,887,457
Celebrity – $5,078,660
I saw The Artist at 11:15am last Friday and it was well attended (there were however two much older people who had fallen asleep in the theatre but that’s to be expected with the blue hair set).
It will continue to expand, yes, but I noted “expected anemia,” as in, I expect it to clock in quite low. I wish them well selling it beyond the art house circuit, though.
Hi Kris (and by extension Guy as well),
I am a huge fan of your site, and look forward to your opinion on the big hitters, as well as maintaining a healthy interest in your predictions. I have never tried to predict nominees myself, having learnt many years ago that a) I simply don’t watch enough movies and b) I find it difficult to separate my own feelings towards an element of a film. However all that being said I feel I need to take you to task regarding an oversight in the contenders lists.
Namely Andy Serkis for Best Supporting Actor.
Please do not get me wrong, like you I doubt the Academy are quite there with regards to nominating a motion capture performance and agree he’s not in the top five. However he’s certainly been part of the conversation, and I wouldn’t be completely surprised if he doesn’t get a BAFTA nod (bearing in mind he is a Brit and BAFTA have gone for animated voice work in the past).
If nothing else he certainly has more chance of a nod than, say, your number 30 on the chart – the virtual cameo of Christopher Plummer in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo which could only happen if the Academy don’t nominate his work in Beginners.
How about throwing a bone to Serkis next week and including him in the extreme long-shots.
Thanks
You’re right. It’s just I’ve completely forgotten to add him throughout the weeks, and since he’d likely be below #15, it makes it even more difficult to remember. I’ll add him now, though
“Some might argue in favor of “The Help,” but I’m skeptical.”
I see your point, but I’m skeptical about BOTH films. War Horse and The Help are both sitting at 75ish% on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, War Horse has the Spielberg factor which, for some people, outweighs any negative criticism of the film. I just don’t know– I think both films can be exploitative and have a few good moments, surrounded by a lot of mediocre moments. At the end of the day, this is how I see it: Viola Davis is to The Help as the cinematographer is to War Horse– their greatest strengths.
“I see your point, but I’m skeptical about BOTH films. War Horse and The Help are both sitting at 75ish% on Rotten Tomatoes.”
That doesn’t tell the entire story. War Horse has a COTC rating of 87% vs 68% of The Help. War Horse is also 73 on Metacritic with 5 100s vs 62 and 1 100 for The Help.
What is COTC? Top critics?
Cream of the Crop (COTC). Yeah, RT’s top critics.
Yeah, I noticed the difference in the COTC ratings, and while that may boost War Horse’s public perception, I still think both films share a number of flaws and inadequacies. As I mentioned above, I think each film has one great strength and beyond that- it stumbles. (But they both made me cry… dammit!)
When I look at The Help I see The Blind Side. War Horse reminds me a classic 1980s-1990s Best Picture nominee. It doesn’t need to be a 95% RT movie. Just needs to be loved where it counts (precursors and box office) and score a lot of Oscar nominations.
The Oscar race is all about narratives. With Spielberg being widely recognized as the guy who understands WWII, suddenly you have him directing a hit WWI film at 65. For AMPAS members, that’s a reason to celebrate.
Kris…I’m baffled as to why you have Anonymous under Cinematography. Relucant to include Dragon Tattoo there?
What’s so baffling? It’s highly respected work among the branch. If anything holds it back, it’s the digital aspect, but strides have been made in recent years with Cronenweth and Miranda both getting in for digital (Fincher) films. “Dragon Tattoo” is a possibility, though, of course. I’m not reluctant, I’m just holding out at this point. Curious what the ASC will do.
After seeing “War Horse,” I’m really starting to doubt Spielberg’s chances of being nominated, especially after the HFPA failed to nominate him. The direction is really not its strong suit, and if “The Color Purple” couldn’t even net him a nomination, I don’t see this one doing so.
I think Director is down to 7 or 8 (Hazanvicius, Payne, Scorsese, Spielberg, Malick, Allen, Renf). I do think Spielberg is in the 3rd-6th range (not fully secure). I also wonder if both Malick AND Allen could get in or not. And I also hope Payne slips into being nominated for only Screenplay. Didn’t he just miss out for Director with the Online Film Critics Society (not that that really matters, I guess)?
Totally forgot Daldry. Until he’s NOT nominated, I don’t know if I can believe he’ll be snubbed, haha. I would think critic response to EL&IC could sink his chances. But Leo’s doing pretty good with J. Edgar at 40% on RT. But then, I suppose directors would be harder on their own than actors?
If Leo, Glenn Close, Daldry + movie, Streep, and Cars 2 gets nominated… this may be the year that defines mediocrity.
I wouldn’t know where else to post this, so I’ll just post it here…
Does anyone know how much of The Descendants screenplay was done by Payne? Apparently Nate Faxon and Jim Rash adapted it a few years ago, and I wonder how much of that Payne used.
From the interview he gave to the AV Club a while ago, it seems like he pretty much started from scratch. They were separate projects.