Official ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ synopsis revealed as ‘Thor”s Colm Feore joins cast

Filming on “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is officially underway, and now, thanks to a press release put out by Sony, we have a synopsis that sheds a bit more light on the webslinger sequel’s storyline.



“In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ for Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), life is busy – between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone), high school graduation can”t come quickly enough. Peter hasn”t forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen”s father to protect her by staying away – but that”s a promise he just can”t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.”

In addition to the synopsis, the studio has confirmed Paul Giamatti’s involvement in the film (though they still aren’t spilling on the exact role he’ll be playing, rumored to the the Rhino) and have also revealed that “Thor” star Colm Feore, who is listed on the official cast rundown, will be appearing in an unspecified part.

As revealed by director Marc Webb via Twitter yesterday and confirmed in the studio’s press release, the highly-anticipated follow-up has officially started production in New York. Sony notes that the film is “the first in the history of the franchise that will be filmed entirely in New York City and New York State.”

Speaking of Webb, on Tuesday he sent out yet another tweet revealing that Oscorp, the crooked multinational corporation headed by Norman “Green Goblin” Osborn, will in fact be included in the follow-up in some form or fashion. To illustrate, the message included a photo of a strange round metallic device stamped with the company’s logo (you can check it out below). So what does it all mean? While the main villain in the sequel is Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Webb seems to be hinting at a larger role for Norman and son Harry (being played by “Chronicle”‘s Dane DeHaan in the follow-up) in a future film.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on May 2, 2014.