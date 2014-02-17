11 Ominous Moments From The New ‘Game of Thrones’ Trailer

We’re still seven weeks away from the Season 4 premiere of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ but that just means we’ve only got seven weeks left of being whipped into a fan frenzy the likes of which have never been seen. Remember the Snowpocalypse? It’s like that, only instead of a low pressure system it’s a low pressure in the back your head telling you you’re going to die if you don’t get to watch this show NOW.

The latest trailer – watch it in full here – is perhaps the most terrifying. Titled ‘Vengeance’ it is mostly a rehash of last week sneak peek with just a light peppering of new footage. But oh, how ominous this footage is. If you’re new to Martin’s world, or have only watched the show, many of these clips and snippets of phrase appear innocuous. But HBO must know for readers of the books, these eleven moments are heart-stopping.

For example, Tyrion isn’t just reciting a line here. He. Is. WARNING YOU.



The words of Old Valyria aren’t just there to help the living mourn. They. Are. WARNING YOU.

Warning you of what though? Oh not much. Just all the terrible things that are yet to happen. If you thought the Red Wedding was the turning point in this war for power, you still haven’t learned the most important lesson in the Seven Kingdoms and beyond: George R.R. Martin is ruthless. After the jump, see nine more flashes of the future and – if you haven’t read the books – attempt to figure out what it all means. And if you have read the series, brace yourselves…we’re going in!