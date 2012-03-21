One Direction beats Adele and Springsteen at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Their number beats Adele”s best-selling 2011 album “21,” which sits tight at No. 2 with 148,000, a sales decrease over the previous week by 24%.

Guns N” Roses” “Greatest Hits,” oddly, makes a big chart bounce from No. 31 to No. 3 with 85,000 copies (618%). Why? The compilation was price for $.25 – that”s right, a quarter – on AmazonMP3 and Google Play for one day last week.

Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” falls No. 1 to No. 4 (57,000, -71%).

“Passion: White Flag,” a compilation of Christian acts and songs recorded live at the Passion conference in January, start at No. 5 with 48,000.

Whitney Houston”s “The Greatest Hits” stays at No. 6 (45,000, -35%), Drake”s “Take Care” holds at No. 7 (36,000, -38%) and the “Now 41” comp falls No. 3 to No. 8 (29,000, -81%). Recent “Saturday Night Live” addition Gotye”s “Making Mirrors” jumps No. 16 to No. 9 (24,000, +14%) and fun.”s “Some Nights” climbs No. 13 to No. 10 (22,000, -2%).

Album sales are down 10% compared to last week and down 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales are up 2% for the year so far.