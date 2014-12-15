Online film critics name ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ the year’s best

The Online Film Critics Society has crowned Wes Anderson's “Grand Budapest Hotel” the year's best film. Richard Linklater took best director honors for “Boyhood,” while Michael Keaton, Rosamund Pike, Edward Norton and Patricia Arquette filled out the acting categories.

the full list of winners below

Best Picture

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Editing

“Birdman”

Best Animated Feature

“The LEGO Movie”



Best Film Not in the English Language

“Two Days, One Night”



Best Documentary

“Life Itself”

Best Non-U.S. Release (non-competitive category)

“'71”

“10,000 km”

“Entre Nós”

“Han Gong-ju”

“Hard to Be a God”

“The Look of Silence”

“The Salt of the Earth”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Timbuktu”

“The Tribe”