Oscarweb Round-up: ‘The Help’ is no laughing matter, says HFPA

Hey, has there been a more hilarious performance all year than Viola Davis’s wackily oppressed, zanily bereaved maid in “The Help?” There has, you say? Whatever. Anyway, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is with you, as they’ve barred DreamWorks’s planned strategy to campaign the film in the Musical/Comedy races at the Golden Globes. The Globes regularly make iffy calls in this department (particularly irksome is their insistence that biopics of musicians are in fact musicals), but this one isn’t really up for debate, tonal shifts and amusing shit-pie hijinks notwithstanding. Not that this changes anything: the floor has always been clear for “The Artist” (which has its own darkly dramatic aspects, but comedy should never be simple) to triumph here. [Deadline]
Speaking of the Globes, this has been pretty much a foregone conclusion for months, but it’s official: Ricky Gervais is hosting. Hurrah. [Awards Campaign]
If you enjoyed my report from the Academy’s recent Vanessa Redgrave tribute in London, check out video footage of how it went down. [AMPAS]
Anne Thompson sizes up the indie contenders in the Best Actress race. Hey, wouldn’t it be a blast to have Ellen Barkin on the circuit? [Thompson on Hollywood]
Leslie Unger, the Academy’s director of communications, has resigned. After all she’s had to deal with this week, who can blame her? [The Odds]
An excellent piece by venerable cinephile Christie on why serious film lovers shouldn’t get jaded about 3D. [Sight and Sound]
Is there still an audience for The Muppets in the Pixar era? I’m sensing yes, but Brook Barnes gives the question due consideration. [New York Times]
On the documentaries that deserve Oscar recognition outside their ghetto category. (A big fat ‘hell yes’ to “Senna” for Best Film Editing.) [The Film Experience]
Why Andrea Arnold’s decision to cast a black leading man in her “Wuthering Heights” is a significant development. [The Independent]
So, David Fincher says Academy voters don’t go for anal rape. Charlie Lyne begs to differ. [Ultraculture]
Here’s hoping the Golden Globes comedy include at least
The Artist, Bridesmaids, Midnight In Paris
Dujardin, Gordon-Levitt, Gosling
Theron, Wiig, Williams
before nods like Red and The Tourist
I’m wondering if they consider The Rum Diary to be a comedy, because if they do, I think there’s a good chance their Johnny Depp obsession will continue, thus excluding quite a few much more deserving contenders in that category.
Um have you forgotten Young Adult? That should be the frontrunner in comedy.
I am going to start a grassroots movement to get Young Adult recognized in all the major categories! Best picture! Best actress! Best screeplay! Best (in the words of Ellen Barkin) muthereffin’ movie of the year!
So then, how much is it for Dreamworks? A dozen Cher concert tickets or what?
Is The Descendants being considered a drama or a comedy by the HFPA? I don’t remember reading anything definitive on this yet.
It’s been entered as a drama, though a comedy/musical classification was mooted earlier.
Yeah, I just read the full article. I guess I should have done that before commenting. So I guess The Artist really is a lock for the win in that category.
Also eligible for Best Comedy/Musical: “In Time”, “Colombiana” and “Battle: Los Angeles”.
I really don’t want to sound reactionary or like a ludite or whatever, but no matter how many well conceived arguments I encounter I am having a very difficult time trying to take 3D seriously both as ‘the future of cinema’ and as just another format.
It seems to me that the only legitimate point 3D proponents have raised in an honest attempt to enhance the visual storytelling of the medium is the idea that 3D is actually naturalizing depth perception in cinema the way color and sound naturalized those elements of our sensory experience. This seems a flawed point to me because the ocular process of depth perception takes place almost completely within the brain and eye, so ‘2D’ films are perceived with proper depth and are in fact perceived as 3D images, meaning that its already in its natural state to be appreciated by the human eye. I guess to me this sort of makes 3D a failed attempt at creating a 4th dimension or at least an augmented 3rd dimension that is simply non-existent in real life, which still refutes the argument of naturalization a la color or sound.
I also have yet to see a film that actually used 3D in a way that inspired any hope that the format will in fact augment a viewers capacity to understand and relate to the image or story, including Avatar. Avatar is a beautiful movie, but I honestly think it looks better without the obstruction of a wall of 3D counter-projection popping out at my eyes which are covered by glasses that are already obstructing my capacity for immersion. I have yet to see Cave of Forgotten Dreams or Pina, and have had friends who share my feelings on the format advocate its use in Herzog’s movie, but nonetheless I have a hard time imagining that the format can add anything to narrative feature films that makes it inextricably linked to the medium.
Perhaps the potential really is there, but I can’t say I understand where everyone else is finding it. I am open to the idea that it really is revolutionary, but need someone to explain why my reservations are misplaced or ill conceived
Yes, we perceive depth and three dimensions in 2D images, but we don’t really feel like we’re IN them. The attraction to 3D, I think, is that we literally feel like we’re immersed in the action on screen.
I may not be the best spokesperson here, as the only New 3D film I’ve ever seen is “Avatar,” but the effect there was so visceral and immersive it captured an almost out-of-body effect that was captivating. I think this effect should be used very critically and sparingly, however.
really gorgeous shot of Viola Davis you chose there, Guy!
Right? I wonder why he’d choose that picture? I mean, other than him just being an asshole. Which I suppose is reason enough.
I agree…Viola is a very attractive woman…why that photo? It’s not very flattering…please change it…for Viola’s sake!
Probably because that is one of the only instances in the film where Davis is laughing/looks happy. My memory of her in the film is always sad, tired, quite haggard looking.
I chose the one shot where it looks like she could feasibly be starring in a comedy. A little irony never hurt anyone, but if that makes me an asshole, so be it.
Real charmers, some of you.
Jamie/Martini: Can’t believe Guy and Laura had to state the obvious.
I don’t understand how it could have been any more obvious what you were getting at with the photo, Guy.
Also, fwiw, I don’t consider photos of people laughing to be in any way unflattering. She’s making the sort of face any number of people make when they laugh. It’s charming, in a way.
“tonal shifts and amusing shit-pie hijinks notwithstanding”
This made my day.
I think the fact that they were even planning to campaign “The Help” as a Comedy says everything about what a horrendously lightweight BP contender the film would make for.
I agree that it’s artistically lightweight, but I don’t think that has anything to do with its comic properties. What’s “horrendously lightweight” about comedy, or comedy-inflected drama, per se? It’s an art.
I don’t personally think “The Help” is a comedy, nor do I think Comedy’s are automatically lightweight. What I meant was that given the films subject matter, for anyone to try and pass that kind of material off as comedy would be dealing with it in a lightweight manner that I find inappropriate. I just don’t think racism should be dealt with in that manner, especially when the film’s not dealing with the issue with any subtlety (Bryce Dallas Howard’s character).
The Help is a Drama. I’m with HFPA with this.
Yeah, I consider it a drama with comedic moments to cut the seriousness.
Forgive my ignorance as I haven’t seen The Help, but is Davis’s performance actually a comedic turn? I might go see it if so.
No. That’s mostly all Jones and Chastain (in the beginning of her character arc at least… towards the end, it’s just plain sad).
I’d say that Sissy Spacek also provides some comedic relief in the few scenes she is in as well. For the most part the film is kinda a downer really (imho)
And BDH is evil but funny… if that makes sense? Everyone is having a good time but Davis!
it really is a pile-on of tragic events that happen to Davis in that film, but she definitely has the chops to make her character worth rooting for.
Laura, who’s Jones? I’m running through all the last names I can remember, and no “Jones”: Stone, Davis, Steenburgen (sp?), Spacek, Janney, Spencer, Howard, Chastain, ….. who else is there?
Is there usually an official list of submitted films for the Golden Globes? It probably doesn’t have a chance, but I’m wondering where “Win Win” would go. My first instinct would be drama, but “Beginners” is apparently in comedy, and I think that’s far more dramatic than “Win Win.”
I think Win Win is easily a comedy. I hope it gets nominated.
Yeah, now that I’ve thought about it, the most memorable parts of the movie are comedic, or at least lightly dramatic. Comedy does seem more right to me.
I hope it gets nominated too. It’s one of my favorite movies so far this year.
The Help is a comedy with some serious moments that make it function like a weepy. The shit pie hijinx is actually integral to the plot. All of the reversals of fortune are in the favor of comedy, not tragic downfall. The book is a success. Nobody feels bad that Hilly ate shit pie. Aibeleen hits the road to become a writer–an ambiguous turn, but not obviously a tragic one. Skeeter gets a career. Minny leaves a bad employer and an abusive man to find something akin to friendship with Celia. Celia finds happiness in her marriage.