It seems that, with each passing week, a slew of new reported casting additions for Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad makes its way through the machinery. Most recently, it was frequent Gunn collaborators Nathan Fillion and Steve Agee, who were promptly followed by none other than Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. Yet the latest bit concerns one of the most out-there purported casting additions to date: none other than Saturday Night Live‘s own Pete Davidson.

As first reported by Deadline (and later confirmed by Variety, among others), Davidson is still in talks to play an unknown role in the heavily casted film, which is supposedly having its first table read on September 11th and starting production on September 23rd. Alas, neither Warner Bros. nor anyone else involved in the matter was willing to comment on Davidson’s potential casting. Nor was anyone forthcoming about former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi’s apparent casting in The Suicide Squad, a bit of news of which Deadline and others were far more certain.

What is known about the film, however, is the fact that Gunn is directing it from a script that he wrote. What’s more, many of the first movie’s cast members are reprising the roles they originated in David Ayer’s critically panned but financially successful comic book movie. That list includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman. Confirmed newcomers include Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Agee, Fillion and Waititi.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6th, 2021.

(Via Deadline and Variety)