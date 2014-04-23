Pharrell celebrates women in new ‘Marilyn Monroe’ video

04.23.14 4 years ago

Pharrell combines his two favorite passions – women and his now-signature hat – in his new video for “Marilyn Monroe.” Watch it below.

In the video, the singer/producer focuses on the subject that inspired his new album, “G I R L,” bringing hundreds of women together to dance and strut around various locales. Even Kelly Osbourne shows up at one point. Director Luis Cervero brings out the fantastical side to Pharrell, styling the entire video like an old Hollywood dream sequence. 

“Marilyn Monroe” is likely the next single off “G I R L,” which has already yielded the chart-topper “Happy.”

