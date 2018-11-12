Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures proved to the world that it wasn’t lying about its live-action Pokémon: Detective Pikachu movie starring Ryan Reynolds by releasing the film’s first trailer. What’s more, it actually looks pretty amazing — despite how insanely unbelievable it is that a live-action Pokémon film adaptation really exists. But here we are, on the cusp of finishing one year and entering another in what has increasingly become an unbelievable timeline, getting excited about Reynolds providing Pikachu with a voice.

If you feel the same way about this as I do, just know that we aren’t alone. Social media users have been on a tear since the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu trailer dropped, resulting in thousands upon thousands of tweeted reactions ranging between various stages of disbelief, excitement, denial, and pure, unadulterated joy. It seems like everyone has regressed a few decades after watching the trailer, and seeing as how these views are only going to increase, the reactions won’t be stopping anytime soon either.

Some were happy, others were angry, but none of that mattered because everyone seems positive that they’re going to watch this movie.

i am so goddamn mad that in 6 months time i am going to walk into a theatre and say the phrase "one for detective pikachu please" — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 12, 2018

Me: I can’t wait to make fun of the Detective Pikachu trailer when it drops



Detective Pikachu trailer drops



Me: pic.twitter.com/WCV8DQid9j — Brian Shea (@BrianPShea) November 12, 2018