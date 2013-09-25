Before he became Metal-Zero, John Corben had two great loves: his country and Lois Lane. Awakening from a coma after the events of ACTION COMICS #8, Corben finds himself betrayed by both-and now his Kryptonite heart beats only for revenge! And when he joins up with the Secret Society, there”s no limit to the destruction he can cause!
Preview: Action Comics: Metallo #23.4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.25.13 5 years ago
