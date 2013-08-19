In the shocking conclusion of “Splinter Species,” Brother Blood and a stunning murder have Animal Man on the brink of extinction!
Preview: Animal Man #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.19.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With