THIS IS IT: The final battle for The Red begins here! Brother Blood must kill the avatar before he can rule. But will Buddy”s new powers be enough to protect Maxine?
Preview: Animal Man #27
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.22.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With